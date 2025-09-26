‘The GOAT’s The GOAT’: Vikings Safety Not Underestimating Aaron Rodgers

In their franchise’s history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have only produced two legendary quarterbacks. Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger both led the team to Super Bowl victories, creating great legacies. However, this year, the Steelers signed a quarterback who’s been even greater than Bradshaw and Roethlisberger. Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best thrower of the football ever. While he’s past his prime, Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus isn’t taking Rodgers lightly this week.

“I don’t think the perspective has changed or shifted,” Metellus said recently via the team’s YouTube channel. “The GOAT’s the GOAT. You get a guy who been doing it that well, 21 years, you think about all the greats, you think of him.

“You know what he can do, you know how elite his passing ability is, how elite his football IQ is. It’s more of us trying to throw him off, trying to get a beat on him, and trying to make sure he plays a little bit slower than he normally does.”

It’s subjective who is actually the greatest NFL player of all time. Tom Brady has the best case for that spot, but Rodgers’ talents shouldn’t be ignored. During his best years, he routinely made throws that seemed impossible. Rodgers’ arm talent made him special.

Today, he isn’t that level of player, but his arm strength hasn’t waned too much. That’s likely why Metellus is still acting as if he’s about to face Rodgers in his MVP form. If given the opportunity, Rodgers can show flashes of the player he once was.

This was the play that Calvin Austin III was held on, but Lord have mercy, look at this throw by Aaron Rodgers. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jBcoEttf09 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2025

The issue is that the Steelers’ offense has struggled to get into a rhythm. Their run game hasn’t found much success, and their offensive line has had problems protecting Rodgers.

That’s led to their offense sputtering often early this season. The Vikings will look to capitalize on that. Their defense is no joke. They’re not afraid to blitz, either. Rodgers will probably have to juggle a lot this week.

Hopefully, he gives Metellus a firsthand look at why he’s considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Rodgers hasn’t been perfect, but in the Steelers’ two wins, he’s done enough. While the team shouldn’t always ask him to be their hero, in crunch time, Rodgers can put his cape on. Like Metellus says, he’s still got some magic left in him.