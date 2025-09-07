‘The GOAT’: Alex Highsmith Had ‘No Doubt’ Chris Boswell Was Going To Make Game-Winning Field Goal

Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new additions made plays in Week 1. That includes Aaron Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell, and Jalen Ramsey. However, it was a familiar face who ultimately won them the game. Chris Boswell has been the hero of many Steelers games, but his 60-yard field goal against the New York Jets might have been among his most impressive kicks. In a high-pressure situation, with the Steelers trailing by one point with around a minute remaining, Boswell came through. Not that Alex Highsmith was surprised.

“He’s the best in the league,” Highsmith said Sunday after the Steelers’ 34-32 via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s what he does. I didn’t know how far it was, but I knew we were sending him out there. I had no doubt in my mind that he was gonna make that kick. The GOAT, that’s what I call him.”

That kick becomes Boswell’s career-long, adding another level of significance to it. Despite that being his first make of 60 yards or more, Boswell’s ability to hit long field goals has been on display for years. Last season, he made 13 of his 15 attempts from over 50 yards. Kickers are getting better from that range, but Boswell is on an even different level.

That game-winner wasn’t Boswell’s only field goal of the day, either. He also made a 56-yarder earlier in the game. That’s difficult, too, but Boswell made it look easy.

Boswell’s efforts this week may remind some fans of his heroics in Week 1 last year. Against Atlanta, he scored every point for the Steelers, knocking down six field goals in a 18-16 win. He also had to punt after Cameron Johnston left the game with an injury. It’s a new year, but Boswell is still doing everything he can to help the Steelers win games.

It’s nice that the Steelers can rely on their kicker, but hopefully not all of their games will be as tight as this one against the Jets. The Steelers barely managed to escape with victory. Even after Boswell’s field goal, the Jets had a chance to win the game. Thankfully, the Steelers’ defense finally stood tall, ending the game.