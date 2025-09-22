The Forgotten Play That Helped The Steelers Beat The Patriots

A weekly series I do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots, 21-14, in Week 3.

The Forced Fumble That (Wasn’t) Recovered

In a game where Pittsburgh’s defense forced and recovered four fumbles for the first time since 1992, the one the Steelers didn’t lose proved to be just as much a difference maker. With the game tied 14 early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers’ offense couldn’t do anything. Even a simple bootleg nearly ended in disaster.

Aaron Rodgers faked the handoff and rolled right. Nothing was immediately open so he tossed to TE Jonnu Smith in the right flat in the hopes Smith’s physical/YAC nature could do something with it. All Smith did was fumble the ball.

A clean and clear fumble with Smith on his back and three Patriots surrounding him. This should be a turnover. Maybe a scoop and score.

Somehow, it wasn’t. EDGE Harold Landry, No. 2 and the man who made the tackle, kicks the ball with his leg as he swings around on the ground. The ball rolls to the sidelines as New England tries to fall on it in time. It’s close – real close.

The officials rule it’s out of bounds. I’m still not positive of the explanation. It appears the refs ruled that New England didn’t fully possess the ball until No. 31, rookie S Craig Woodson, was out of bounds. The CBS broadcast didn’t offer a perfect view, and it’s obscured by a sideline leg, but Woodson seems to bobble the ball just enough at the end to rule him out of bounds.

Pittsburgh kept the ball. The offense didn’t do anything with it. The offense didn’t do anything in the middle 80 percent of this game. But a turnover here in a tie game gives New England the ball at the Steelers’ 35 two plays after tying the game at 14. Odds are high the Patriots take the lead and who knows what happens from there.

On a day where the ball bounced Pittsburgh’s way defensively, the Steelers had a fortunate one on offense, too. Football is a game of inches. A literal application can apply to the Steelers’ first win in Foxboro since 2008.