The Forgotten Play That Helped The Seahawks Beat The Steelers

A weekly series I do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Seattle Seahawks beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, in Week 2.

Bad Bookends

There’s no better feeling for an offense than being able to close one half and open the other with points. To Pittsburgh’s credit, its first-half two-minute offense has been effective. Against the New York Jets in Week 1 and Seahawks yesterday, Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the final minute of the second quarter. Sunday, he found WR DK Metcalf for his first touchdown of the year, a play in which Rodgers tied Brett Favre for the fourth-most scoring passes in NFL history. With TE Darnell Washington’s box-out two-point conversion, Pittsburgh grabbed a 14-7 lead at the half.

The Steelers also received the ball to start the second half. A prime opportunity to truly take control of the game. Turning a 7-6 deficit in the final minutes of the first half into a two-score lead early in the third quarter is massive. But like the Jets game, Pittsburgh couldn’t bookend the halves with points.

The drive began well enough. A 4-yard run by RB Jaylen Warren and 5-yard catch by TE Jonnu Smith put the Steelers in 3rd and 1. Warren converted and moved the sticks, Pittsburgh winning in short-yardage where the offense struggled a season ago. Facing another third and short from their own 36, Rodgers felt pressure off his right side, rolled right, and threw incomplete. Right tackle Troy Fautanu was flagged for a holding penalty that was declined, and Pittsburgh punted.

From the All-22 view, Rodgers snapped the ball quick to try and catch the Seahawks off-guard. Jonnu Smith aligned as a running back and jetted to the flat as Rodgers’ first read. Rodgers didn’t like the look and tried coming off it. He felt pressure from the edge and instead of climbing the pocket to find open receivers over the middle, RB Kenneth Gainwell and TE Pat Freiermuth running a (loose) mesh with WR Calvin Austin III sitting down over the middle, Rodgers rolled right. Smith appeared open in the right flat, but Rodgers threw downfield for Austin. The pass fell short and incomplete.

So many missed chances here. Rodgers could’ve tried Smith in the flat and he might’ve converted. Or he could’ve climbed the pocket and moved to his next read. Fautanu wouldn’t have held, and the Steelers should’ve converted. Even had Rodgers found Smith again in the flat after being flushed, the penalty would’ve negated the conversion but at least given Pittsburgh the chance to convert again on third down (albeit on third and long).

No matter where blame gets placed, failing to convert here stung. Picking up the first down wouldn’t have guaranteed points, but Pittsburgh would’ve been moving in the right direction. Even a field goal to go up 17-7 is a win. With Chris Boswell the kicker, Pittsburgh’s range is far. Another 20 yards after converting and the Steelers are in business.

Point is, Pittsburgh’s not bookending the halves. Scoring at the end of the first is big. Failing to do so to begin the second is missed chances.

This isn’t the most “smoking gun” forgotten play we’ll have all season. Patrick Queen’s missed sack on QB Sam Darnold is a more crucial play, though it felt memorable enough to be bigger than landing in “forgotten” status. This one is far more hidden and speaks to an aspect of situational football the Steelers haven’t perfected. One of many they have to work on.