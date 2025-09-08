The Forgotten Play That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The New York Jets

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets to open the 2025 season.

No Two-Point For You!

Bad as the Steelers’ defense was Sunday, it made plays in the weightiest moments. That was clearest over the final two drives, forcing a pair of three-and-outs to get the ball back and take the lead. But it also came after two of the Jets’ touchdowns. New York finished 0-for-2 on two-point tries. In what became a two-point Pittsburgh win, those plays loom large.

Following the Jets’ first touchdown, things got kinda crazy. A mixed extra point nullified by an illegal-alignment penalty by Pittsburgh’s rush team compelled the Jets to go for it from the 1-yard-line. Chewing up the Steelers’ run defense throughout the quarter, it seemed like a layup. But the d-line held strong and stout at the point of attack.

Nice job by DL Isaiahh Loudermilk on rookie tight end Mason Taylor to lock him out and drive him back and SS DeShon Elliott flying in for the stop. New York tried to push the pile forward but prevented a second surge from getting into the end zone. Big stop here to keep things 9-7.

New York took back the lead midway through the fourth quarter, 32-31. Going for two to try and make it a three-point lead, Fields threw a corner route to WR Garrett Wilson. Cornerback Darius Slay came off WR Tyler Johnson, keyed the ball, got depth, and finished with the breakup, batting it away.

Even without Slay, this would’ve been a tough grab for Wilson. Juan Thornhill and Jalen Ramsey were right on him. But this incompletion was massive and let Pittsburgh take the lead on Chris Boswell’s 60-yarder, one that would’ve been just a tie had this conversion been true.

Those two conversions were four-point swings. If New York converts either, we’re potentially talking about a much different ball game. Possibly a Pittsburgh Steelers loss. And much different feeling on Monday morning.