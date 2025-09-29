The Demise Of T.J. Watt Was Greatly Exaggerated

Thanks to another dominant day on the gridiron, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt continues to put himself in rarified air among defensive players in NFL history.

Already the Steelers’ all-time career sacks leader, owning a tie with the most sacks in a single NFL season, and holding one Defensive Player of the Year Award to his name, Watt is on a Hall of Fame path.

He strengthened his resume Sunday in Dublin, and finds himself behind only Reggie White once again in one key stat.

According to NFL research, Watt’s sack of Carson Wentz in the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Vikings moved him past Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware for the second-most sacks by a player in his first 125 career games since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic.

From NFL: T.J. Watt has 111 sacks in 125 career games and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware (110.5) for the second-most sacks by a player in his first 125 career games since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, trailing only Pro Football… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2025

Watt’s sack of Wentz was his 111th in 125 career games, while Ware had 110.5 in 125 career games. Watt trails only White, who remarkably had 125.5 sacks in 125 games.

Watt is now up to 3.0 sacks on the season, and has all three sacks in the last two weeks. He’s starting to turn up the heat in recent weeks as the Steelers’ defense has settled in. Along with surpassing Ware with his sack, Watt also tied Pittsburgh native and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald in career sacks, as Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted in Stats of the Weird.

The 111 career sacks for Watt and Donald has them tied for 29th all-time in NFL history.

It isn’t just rushing the quarterback where Watt is making history either. He had a huge interception Sunday at Croke Park, and that helped him join a legendary group of players with his eighth career interception.

According to NFL Research, Watt’s eighth career interception, along with having 100+ career sacks, puts him in elite company. He’s now just one of seven players with 100+ career sacks and eight or more interceptions, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers in Lawrence Taylor, Richard Dent, Chris Doleman, Jason Taylor, Julius Peppers, and Rickey Jackson.

Heck of a group of players to be with.

This isn’t the first time Watt has been mentioned with a guy like Lawrence Taylor from a statistical standpoint. Back in 2023, after his interception on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, Watt became just the second player in NFL history, right alongside Taylor, to have 70-plus sacks and seven-plus interceptions over their first seven seasons.

Fast forward and Watt remains alongside Taylor — and others — in sacks and interceptions. He’s an elite player and is showing no signs of slowing down. He’ll have his name in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, especially with the stats he continues to rack up.