‘The Chase For All The Individual Stuff Is Behind Me’: T.J. Watt Is Focused Only On Winning A Super Bowl

T.J. Watt is as much of a Pittsburgh Steeler as a player possibly can be. He’s gone from being J.J. Watt’s little brother to one of the best defensive players we’ve seen in recent memory. Watt made a name for himself a long time ago, but he isn’t focused on individual success anymore.

“I think the chase for all the individual stuff is behind me, honestly,” Watt said during in an interview with Graham Bensinger that posted on Wednesday. “I can honestly tell you that. Because it wasn’t the case for my first couple of years in the NFL. I was trying to be more than just J.J. Watt’s younger brother and try to pave my own path. And then once you win Defensive Player of the Year, and have individual success, I want team success more than anything.”

Watt logged seven sacks as a rookie, making an immediate impact. In his sophomore year, he turned on the jets and never looked back. Since then, he’s won a Defensive Player of the Year award and has been named a first-team All-Pro four times. He’s gone from J.J.’s little brother to arguably the most consistently productive defensive player in the league over the span of his career. His impact helped make him the highest-paid defender in the league at a point earlier this offseason.

Unfortunately for Watt and the Steelers, all of that success has come in the regular season. Watt doesn’t have a playoff win, let alone a Super Bowl to his name. He’s been to the playoffs five times but has lost in the first round each year. As he continues into his 30s, Watt is only focused on postseason success.

“I’m writing in my goal book, be the best teammate I can possibly be. How can I help my team win a Super Bowl?” he said.

That frustration is not felt by Watt alone, which helps explain some of the moves the Steelers made this offseason. Along with extending Watt’s contract, they brought in some major names, including Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay.

The Steelers are not sacrificing their future, but they surely are making a run for it this year. Their moves this offseason tell as much, and they show a desire for longtime stalwarts like Watt and Cam Heyward to finally attach some playoff success to their already impressive resumes.