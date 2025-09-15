‘That’s Our Song:’ Seahawks Lay Claim To Renegade After Win

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks spoil the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home opener at Acrisure Stadium with a decisive 31-17 win, but they stepped all over one of the city’s most cherished traditions on their way out. Renegade is a staple of any home Steelers game, and it normally leads to good things for the defense. But Seattle came prepared and stole the advantage right out from under Pittsburgh.

“That’s our song,” Seahawks DT Leonard Williams said via The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Renegade normally works as a force multiplier for the Steelers, but Kaleb Johnson’s critical error that gave Seattle a free touchdown on a kick return had happened just minutes earlier.

The Steelers pulled back to a one-score game with a fourth-quarter field goal and then unleashed Renegade. Only…the Seahawks seemed to get just as much (if not more) energy out of the song as they twirled white towels of their own on the sideline.

Check out the Seahawks’ sideline reaction via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X.

The Seahawks have decided to turn Renegade into their own sideline party with white towels waving (questionable move there) pic.twitter.com/aQUf6VSE1M — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 14, 2025

“That was our mission all week,” Williams told Dugar. “They play really tight, close games, and in those close games, they play that song to get their team going. With us knowing that, we played that song a few times in practice, and every time we played it, we got hype. I love seeing our sideline get electric like that, and looking at their sideline, and they just didn’t have the juice. It was amazing.”

The free touchdown certainly took some wind out of the Steelers’ sails, but they still had a chance to win it with 7:49 remaining and needing to overcome just a seven-point deficit.

The drive started great for Pittsburgh with two run plays for a total of one yard. But on third and long, as has often been the case so far this season, they allowed a 19-yard gain. It was just a handful of plays later that Kenneth Walker III ran 19 yards on 3rd and goal from the 19 for a touchdown to put the final nail in the Steelers’ coffin.

Kenneth Walker finds a lane into the end zone! SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/x1Ejbp11f3 — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks’ head coach is Mike Macdonald. He is very aware of the Steelers’ Renegade tradition from his nine total years spent with the Baltimore Ravens. That AFC North experience paid off as he managed to flip one of the Steelers’ best traditions into a late morale boost for his squad.

In the end, the Seahawks didn’t just leave Acrisure Stadium with a win—they hijacked Renegade for themselves. There’s not much anybody in Pittsburgh can say about that after today’s performance.

To the winner goes the trash-talking spoils.