‘That Was Fucking Bad:’ Teryl Austin ‘Pissed’ Steelers’ Secondary Got Beat By Same Play Two Straight Weeks

Raise your hand if you were raving mad when the Pittsburgh Steelers gave up a passing touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday that looked almost identical to a touchdown allowed to the New York Jets in Week 1. And it wasn’t just one player’s responsibility. Different players were in coverage in each instance. It’s infuriating watching a team make the same mistakes two weeks in a row, right?

Now imagine being the defensive coordinator of that group. First, you might wonder how you still have a job. And many Steelers fans are wondering how defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is still running the show in Pittsburgh. But second, you’d probably be really mad, too. And suffice it to say, Austin is angry. A reporter asked him Thursday about how the Steelers need to adjust to defend that concept.

Fool me once, something something something. Fool me twice, something something something. Yankee twice out of nearly same formation and going same direction as well. In Weeks 1 & 2 at that. Not like five games in-between. Both go for TDs.😬 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/RWlSbphw6I — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 16, 2025

“Not do that shit,” Austin said per Brooke Pryor via X. “That was fucking bad. We have to be better than that. Our guys can be better than that.”

According to Pryor, Austin is still “pissed off” because the issue reared its ugly head against the Seahawks after the Steelers spent time working on it in practice. He thought they had it fixed.

The question is who should Austin be pissed at? Is it the players screwing up? Or did he and his assistant coaches fail to instruct the players properly? Or did their adjustments just simply fall flat on the football field?

Regardless of the reason, the Steelers failed to stop that deep crosser two weeks in a row. And it resulted in a touchdown each time. You better believe opposing offensive coordinators are salivating at this.

“We all know in this league, if you show a weakness in something that’s going to continue to show up, they’ll keep coming at you,” Austin said per Mark Kaboly on Twitter/X.

Offenses love layups. And the Steelers certainly gave the Seahawks one in Week 2. It’s the same darn play, and it was the same darn result. If the Steelers cannot figure this out after working on it in practice, there’s a major problem here.

Either the Steelers don’t have the right personnel on the field, or they don’t have the right coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball.