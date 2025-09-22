‘That Offense Is A Water Pistol’: Colin Cowherd Says Steelers Look The ‘Exact Same’ As The Past Five Years

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and more than a few wins have come in games they probably shouldn’t have won. Their Week 3 win against the New England Patriots certainly could fall under that category. The Steelers walked away with a win, but it wasn’t the most impressive performance, especially on offense. Colin Cowherd is sensing some similarities between this Steelers team and the previous versions of it.

“I can’t give the Steelers credit on this, because I’m here to be honest, and I don’t think Pittsburgh’s very good,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “I thought they were totally outplayed. You get credit in this league for winning games when you’re playing terribly, [but] I feel like I’ve been watching the exact same Steeler team for five years.”

There were a lot of similarities in this win and some of the one the Steelers have accumulated in past years. The defense managed to limit the damage, forcing an impressive five turnovers on the day. However, despite winning that turnover battle, the Steelers still barely escaped with a win. The offense really struggled to capitalize on those Patriots mishaps.

In a lot of ways, the win was actually close to the Steelers’ performances toward the end of the 2024 season. They struggled to stop the run, allowing 119 yards on the day. QB Drake Maye picked up over six yards per carry on his seven runs. And although the Steelers forced both Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson to fumble, they each picked up at least four yards per carry as well. Pittsburgh also had some familiar problems with communication against the pass.

The Steelers’ offense did just enough to pull out a win, but Cowherd is far from impressed with that unit.

“It is a dink-and-dunk offense that can’t run the ball,” Cowherd said. “They have fewer offensive yards than Detroit, and the Lions don’t play until tonight. They’ve only played two games. That offense is a water pistol.”

Pittsburgh’s offense actually came out of the gates humming. They took advantage of an opening-drive turnover, scoring first and quickly jumping out to a 14-0 lead. After that, the unit was quiet for much of the game. The running game completely stalled, and Rodgers looked average in a performance that included an ugly interception.

Despite not having the greatest showing, Aaron Rodgers did still do what was needed. The Steelers acquired him hoping he could just make the big throws when needed to help them claw out these victories. Rodgers did exactly that. He made several important throws on their game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, including a beautiful back-shoulder pass to Calvin Austin III for the go-ahead score.

Back shoulder Rodgers to Austin TD !!!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8ib1uNYAAI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

Aside from those good moments, there were a lot of problems. The offense did show some improvement at times, but it’s still far from as consistent as it needs to be. For now, Cowherd isn’t seeing much different from the Steelers’ offense compared to recent years.