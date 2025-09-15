‘That Game Was Just Like A Shitshow:’ Broderick Jones Emphasizes Steelers’ Need To ‘Lock In’

The Pittsburgh Steelers got embarrassed in their 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, and LT Broderick Jones admitted as much Monday while speaking to the media.

“That game was just like a shitshow, basically, for us,” Jones said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Just as a whole, we got to continue to just get better and lock in each and every day and listen to what Coach T is telling us because Coach T is always emphasizing the little mistakes in team meetings.”

It’s not a good sign that the Steelers are heading into Week 3, and the supposed fix for their issues is to pay better attention in meetings. If that’s not already happening, that’s an issue. After Week 1, Darius Slay said Mike Tomlin really got on the defense after struggling against the New York Jets. But the defense wasn’t any better in Week 2, allowing Seattle to put up 395 yards.

Jones struggled again, after taking accountability last week and admitting he needed to be better. But the same issues continue to crop up with him, Aaron Rodgers took too many hits and the offense struggled after putting up 34 points Week 1. A lot of that was due to the poor blocking, and Jones remains a weak link along the offensive line.

There’s only so much that can be said after a loss like the one the Steelers had on Sunday, but “shitshow” is a good way to sum it up. The mistakes, large and small, need to be cleaned up, but it might take more than just paying better attention during meetings for the Steelers to actually improve. Again, it’s not a good sign if things that are being taught and coached during meetings are falling on deaf ears to begin with, especially with such a veteran-laden team.

The Steelers will face another test on Sunday when they travel to Foxboro, Mass., and try to knock off the Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2008. If they keep making the same mistakes and having the same issues, it’ll reflect poorly on the coaching staff and it’ll really reflect poorly on the players who are routinely having the same issues. And it’ll no doubt be a long afternoon in a place where the Steelers have gotten embarrassed time and time again.