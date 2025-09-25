Teryl Austin Still Sees ‘Nice High Ceiling’ For Steelers’ Secondary

Outside of the team’s five takeaways in Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been underwhelming. They haven’t gotten off the field on money downs, they’ve allowed far too many yards in both the run and the pass game, and it’s been a far cry from a defense that Mike Tomlin thought could do “historic things” before the year. But it’s also been a group beset by injuries, with DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr. missing time in the secondary after getting injured Week 1. With their impending return and the comfort level in some of the team’s new additions increasing, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said the secondary has a lot of room to improve.

“I think there’s a nice, high ceiling in that room because we have talent, but we also have veterans. We have some good young talent, and I think the mix of all that. As you play and jell together, to me the secondary is a lot like an offensive line,” Austin said Thursday via transcript provided by the team. “You have to get to learn to play together because of all the intricacies that go on with your group. I just think they have an opportunity to really get better. I’m not going to go out and say, hey, we’re going to be X, Y, and Z, but I just like the fact that we do have a lot of room to improve. I think, if we make those improvements and do that, that’s going to help us win a lot of games.”

The Steelers added to their secondary by signing Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Juan Thornhill, all of whom have been with the team for the entirety of the offseason. They also traded for Jalen Ramsey in late June and signed Chuck Clark during training camp. S Jabrill Peppers was signed ahead of Week 2, and all six of those players have had to acclimate to a new system and get comfortable with game experience. Peppers and Echols both excelled in Week 3, while Thornhill and Clark have been a little slower to get going.

Regardless, with more time spent in the defense, the new acquisitions will get more comfortable, which should elevate their performance and help the group as a whole jell. Elliott’s imminent return means that Clark won’t play as much, but the comfort level of the secondary as a whole should increase, which should improve results.

There have been too many communication lapses and missed assignments at this point in the season, and that’s the stuff that hopefully goes away. For a No. 1 corner, Ramsey has made splash plays but also allowed opposing wide receivers too much space to get open. The same can be said for pretty much the entire secondary.

It’s certainly not easy getting a new group ready to go early in the season, but there’s just been too many issues so far. At some point, the Steelers might run out of time to fix things if they can’t shore up their secondary, especially on third downs. But the talent is there. It’s an impressive group, and Austin is right that the ceiling is high if the talent can blend with cohesiveness as a unit.