Teryl Austin: Steelers Have ‘Really, Really Fine’ Run Defender In Yahya Black

Yahya Black could play a significant role in his Steelers debut, with starter Derrick Harmon already being ruled out. For weeks, we have heard that he looks like a steal as just a fifth-round draft pick. While they might have to find out sooner than they hoped, DC Teryl Austin sees a lot of potential in “Big Sexy”.

“I think he’s had some early success because he’s a huge individual and he’s strong, and he uses his hands, Austin said of Black, via the Steelers’ media department. “When you’re an interior type of guy that has that size and length, when you use your hands and you’re powerful, you can get rid of blocks, spin off blocks, and it makes yourself available to make plays”.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa, Yahya Black looks like a Steelers defensive lineman. He certainly brings the right attitude. And like Keeanu Benton before him, they hope to unearth more of his tools than he showed in college.

Regarding Benton, Pittsburgh saw his pass-rush prowess during the pre-draft process. I don’t know if the Steelers identified that in Yahya Black somewhere along the way. But we know that he flashed some effort during the preseason.

Shortly after Derrick Harmon left the Steelers’ preseason finale with a knee injury, Black recorded back-to-back sacks. Now, that doesn’t mean he will be the next Dexter Lawrence. And frankly, Austin isn’t even focusing on his pass rush.

Yahya Black push-pulling center and arm over pass for the sack and belly rub 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VzMMsvvJNK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 22, 2025

Instead, he focused on the similarities he sees between Yahya Black and Cam Heyward. As he grows into the scheme and his understanding of the game, he sees a bright future. “I think that’s what Yahya has. When you’re looking at him as an early-developing player, you see some of those traits”, he said. “Big, strong hands, and has the ability to develop. I think he’s gonna be really, really, a fine run player in this league for a long time”.

Even though most scouted Black as a nose tackle for the Steelers, they are using him as an end. The distinction is somewhat arbitrary, as they mostly play with only two down linemen. Still, it does put slightly more emphasis on his pass rush. He’s still the biggest player on the roster, but he is agile for a man his size.

He has not only the skills but also the demeanor to play the run. At least, that is what he has shown up to this point, and Austin doesn’t expect that to change. Right now, they’re counting on it because they’ll likely need Black for the season opener.

Although some anticipate Isaiahh Loudermilk will be the nominal starter on Sunday, Black will also see playing time. For all the prominent names the Steelers added this offseason, I think many fans will have him high on their list of players they’re excited to see.