Teryl Austin: LB Cole Holcomb ‘Earned A Role’ On Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense struggled through the first two weeks of the season. So, ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, they shook things up a little bit. And one of those moves, starting ILB Cole Holcomb over Payton Wilson, paid immediate dividends.

On the Patriots’ first drive, Holcomb stripped Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson to force the first of five Patriots turnovers in the win. Not bad at all for Holcomb, making his first start since a devastating knee injury back in 2023. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin recognizes the work Holcomb has done to get healthy and back into football shape. And he recognizes the impact Holcomb made last Sunday (and can make going forward).

“I think Cole deserved it,” Austin said Thursday, per insider Ray Fittipaldo on X/Twitter. “He’s been working his tail off to get back. He’s a downhill thumper. We’ll just see how it goes with each opponent, but I think he’s earned a role to try to help us win.”

The Steelers did not alter their depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. Cole Holcomb is still listed as Payton Wilson’s backup. And that shouldn’t be a surprise overall. The Steelers have high hopes for Wilson. He had a quality rookie season in 2024, but he has struggled in an every-down role.

Fittipaldo says that, at the moment, Wilson isn’t built to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL. That is something that could change with time, but for now, it’s not working well for the Steelers. And that’s where Cole Holcomb comes in. Austin calls him “a downhill thumper.” The Steelers need that right now. They struggled to defend the run against the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks, especially.

Against the Patriots, the Steelers’ defense limited the running backs. QB Drake Maye was actually the Patriots’ leading rusher with 45 yards and 6.4 yards per carry. Perhaps that highlights an issue stopping mobile quarterbacks that reared its ugly head against former Steelers QB Justin Fields and the Jets in Week 1.

But against the Patriots’ running backs, the Steelers’ run defense performed much better than in previous weeks. And perhaps Cole Holcomb’s presence was a big factor in that. He logged 37 defensive snaps (to Wilson’s 35), and he had six total tackles plus that forced fumble.

Will Cole Holcomb continue to out-snap Payton Wilson? It sounds like the workload will be divvied up on a game-by-game basis. And that makes a lot of sense. Holcomb’s strong suit is defending the run, so he should play a lot against run-heavy teams. And Wilson has speed and athleticism to make an impact in passing situations. But, as Teryl Austin said, Holcomb has earned a spot and snaps on the Steelers’ defense going forward.