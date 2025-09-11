Teryl Austin Expects Yahya Black To Play More Against Seahawks

With DL Derrick Harmon out with an injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers replaced him with a combination of Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Yahya Black in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Loudermilk saw 31 snaps while Black got 24, with 17 of them coming on run plays. Heading into Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he expects Black to play more than he did in Week 1, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Teryl Austin said he expects Yayha Black to play more against the Jets. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 11, 2025

Black had two pressures on his seven pass-rush reps, a promising sign after he was able to get after the passer in the preseason. After getting gashed on the ground in Week 1, the key for Pittsburgh will be stopping the run, and if Black plays more, the hope is that he can contribute to those efforts. With Alijah Vera-Tucker out and T.J. Watt primarily lining up on the left side, the Jets did primarily run to the right.

But if Black can penetrate and get in the backfield, it could affect Seattle if it plans on doing the same thing. Harmon has already been ruled out for Week 2, so it’ll be Loudermilk and Black replacing him again, and it sounds as if the snap count could be more evenly split or Black could even out-snap Loudermilk.

Black didn’t grade out well against the run in Week 1, with just a 47.5 run defense grade, but the Steelers as a whole struggled against the run. It makes sense to give Black more of a look as the team tries to improve its run defense, and his ability as a pass rusher certainly aids his case for more snaps.

It could come down to how things look in-game. If Loudermilk plays well, he’ll be in line to keep playing and vice versa. But it’s a good strategy to plan to play Black more, and the team is confident in his ability to move around.

So far, he’s primarily played four-tech as a defensive end for the Steelers, but he’s capable of playing nose tackle, and with Keeanu Benton struggling in Week 1, the Steelers could also use Black in that role. Austin talked about that possibility.

“He’s capable of doing both but right now, early, we’ve had him at the 4(tech). I would be willing to bet he’ll be one of those guys who has flexibility to play up and down the line when it’s all said and done,” Austin said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Teryl Austin on Yahya Black at NT vs. DT/DE: "He's capable of doing both but right now, early, we've had him at the 4(tech). … I would be willing to bet he'll be one of those guys who has flexibility to play up and down the line when it's all said and done." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 11, 2025

While Black may not line up at nose tackle much on Sunday, if Benton’s struggles continue, it’s clear that it’s a role the team is confident Black can fill. It’s something to monitor throughout the season, and maybe if Benton struggles on Sunday the Steelers try their hand with Black playing more of an interior role.