Teryl Austin Defends Payton Wilson Amid Criticism: ‘He’s Done Well’

Second-year ILB Payton Wilson has faced criticism for his performance two games into Year 2, but DC Teryl Austin has his back. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he defended Wilson, who is taking on a full-time starting role for the first time. After the team’s recent defensive struggles, fans want changes, but are the coaches on board?

“Speaking of Payton [Wilson], he’s taken on a lot more, and he’s done well”, Austin said via transcript from the Steelers’ media department. “He’s handled the volume of it. He had a couple plays in there that probably didn’t look so good last week in that regard, but in terms of him trying to be physical and coming downhill and hitting and running and chasing, it’s nothing new. It’s what he does. I’m encouraged by the extra that we put on his plate that he can handle”.

A third-round pick a year ago, Payton Wilson was dubbed a steal of the draft. It’s too early in his career to rate that claim true or false, but he clearly has work to do. Last year, he worked in a rotation with Elandon Roberts. Now in 2024, he is logging nearly 90 percent of the snaps.

Wilson is a gifted athlete and prides himself on his coverage ability. He is still fine-tuning that part of his game, but the bigger question is whether he lacks the size to hold up against the run. Through two weeks, the Steelers’ defensive line also hasn’t done the linebackers many favors. They are not keeping Wilson and Patrick Queen clean, and both players are more finesse than physicality.

Although Teryl Austin defended Payton Wilson, he also left the door open for other linebackers to contribute. Less sure of the recently-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley, he did strongly suggest we could see Cole Holcomb have an active role.

Through two games, Payton Wilson has 15 tackles, two for loss, along with his first career sack. He has been shaky in coverage so far, however, and has not been a sure tackler by any means. Right now, he is an every-down player or just about. If the continues to struggle, however, Austin will have little choice but to make adjustments.

Both Cole Holcomb and Ja’Whaun Bentley are former starters. While the latter is new to the team, Holcomb is in his third season with the Steelers. The only reason he fell out of the starting lineup is because he injured his knee. After his injury, they signed Queen and drafted Wilson, who have since taken over.

But many are questioning whether the Queen-Wilson combination can work long-term for the Steelers. They are both of a similar type, which makes it harder to hide weaknesses. Teams have been taking it to Pittsburgh’s front seven. When they’re not making plays, we’re seeing bigger leaks. Is this just a matter of growing pains, or is there a deeper concern. And if there is a deeper concern, can personnel tweaks be the fix?