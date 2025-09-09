Terry Bradshaw No Longer Barking About Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers: ‘He Played Great’

This offseason, not everyone was thrilled with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. That included former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw didn’t mince words when discussing Rodgers, making his distaste for the four-time NFL MVP evident. However, after Week 1, Bradshaw’s tune has changed.

“I thought he played great,” Bradshaw said Tuesday on 103.7 The Buzz. “I thought he moved well. Four touchdown passes, I just hope he keeps playing like that. As good as Aaron was, was as bad as the defense was. I was shocked by that. Jalen Ramsey comes over at corner, I thought they would play much better.

“Looks like it was a good move for Pittsburgh. We’ll see as the season progresses. I don’t think Aaron played poorly at all. I never have thought that. You give him time and some weapons and they could be something special.”

It’s hard to continue bashing Rodgers after how he played in his first Steelers game. After joining them late in the offseason and not playing in the preseason, there were concerns that Rodgers would start slow.

Instead, Rodgers was arguably the Steelers’ best player in Week 1. He completed 22-of-30 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While he had a few turnover-worthy throws, Rodgers was great over. He was one of the main reasons why the Steelers managed to hold off the Jets.

While Bradshaw wasn’t shy about criticizing Rodgers, Rodgers did not fire back. When asked about Bradshaw’s “go chew on bark” comments among others, he instead took the high road. He expressed how much he respects Bradshaw’s legacy. He even said that he’d love to get to know Bradshaw better.

Perhaps that response is part of the reason why Bradshaw is more willing to praise Rodgers. Whatever the case may be, this is a prime example of how Rodgers is already proving his doubters wrong.

It’s only been one game, but so far, so good with Rodgers in Pittsburgh. If he continues to play like that the Steelers could make some noise in the postseason. That is, if their defense and run game can untracked.