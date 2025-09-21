T.J. Watt’s Sack Drought Is Over

After six games without one, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt finally has himself a sack. Watt took down New England Patriots QB Drake Maye late in the second quarter. Watt turned the corner and sacked Maye to force a third and long.

Including playoffs, Watt had failed to record a sack since Week 15 of last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. While he still showed an elite first step and commanded plenty of attention from opposing offenses, he had struggled to make the splash plays that have otherwise been common throughout his career.

Unfortunately, the Steelers allowed the Patriots to convert 3rd and 13 the following play to keep the drive alive.

“It’s time to put up and shut up. It’s time to execute,” Watt said told George Von Benko heading into the game. “It’s time to get after the quarterback, man.”

Watt’s sack gives him 109 for his career. It’s fourth-most among active players, Watt passing Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack and his 108.5. Only Von Miller (130), Cameron Jordan (123), and Calais Campbell (112.5) have more. Watt now sits 31st on the NFL’s official all-time list, a half-sack away from tying Greg Townsend’s 109.5 mark. Watt is just 1.5 sacks shy from tying former DT Aaron Donald’s all-time mark.

Watt has led the NFL in sacks on three separate occasions, the only player in official history to do so. The Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and New England Patriots’ Harold Landry entered Week 3 as the league leaders with 3.5 sacks apiece.

Pittsburgh’s sacked Maye three times so far. Cam Heyward has one, Derrick Harmon notched his first, and Watt now has his first of the season, too. On the season, Pittsburgh is up to six sacks.