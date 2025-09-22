T.J. Watt: Steelers Knew Patriots QB Drake Maye Had ‘Trouble Diagnosing Coverages’

For the first two weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense looked rough. While it didn’t look completely fixed in Week 3, it had a better day overall. That included getting more pressure on the quarterback. The Steelers sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye five times, a vast improvement over the three total sacks in their two previous games.

T.J. Watt revealed Monday why there was a spike in Steelers sacks.

“We just knew early on in the game that [Maye] had trouble diagnosing coverages,” Watt said via the team’s website. “We just threw a different mix of things at him that made him hold the ball and we were able to get home.

“Obviously, the guys in the back end did a great job. The guys up front did really well. I think [Derrick Harmon] had a great game in the reps that he had. Cam Heyward was a force. [Nick Herbig] was rushing the passer really as well.”

Maye is only in his second NFL season, so he’s still got a lot to learn. The Steelers’ defense got after him early and often, first sacking him on only the Patriots’ second play of the game.

That was the kind of performance the Steelers needed from their front seven, especially Watt. This offseason, the Steelers signed Watt to a massive contract extension, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in the league for a brief period of time. However, he hadn’t been as impactful to open this season. While Watt still looked dominant, he wasn’t making the big plays fans grew accustomed to seeing out of him.

That changed in Week 3. After being in the midst of a sack drought, Watt dropped Maye twice, also recovering a fumble by the quarterback. It was the kind of explosive performance that Watt is used to having.

Harmon, Heyward, and Herbig also tallied a sack each on the day, helping the Steelers’ defense rattle the Patriots’ offense. That’s what a talented veteran defense should do against a young quarterback.

However, the Steelers didn’t have a perfect day defensively, particularly struggling to make stops on third and fourth down. Things could’ve gone sideways for them quickly, if not for all the turnovers that they forced.

Still, they did enough to win the game. The Steelers’ defense isn’t as good as people thought it would be, but it showed that it can still make big plays at the right time. Seeing them find some consistency would be nice, though.