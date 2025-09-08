T.J. Watt PFF’s Highest-Graded Steeler In Week 1

While Sunday’s 34-32 win over the New York Jets wasn’t a great day for Pittsburgh’s defense, OLB T.J. Watt continued his trend of strong starts, finishing with five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a pass defensed. While he didn’t register a sack, he still was the highest-graded player on the team per PFF, grading out at an 82.4.

Behind Watt was CB Jalen Ramsey, who had three tackles and two passes defensed, including a big hit on WR Garrett Wilson to force an incompletion and clinch the win. Ramsey had a 79.4 grade. While neither played much, DL Daniel Ekuale (72.9 grade in 12 snaps) and S DeShon Elliott (72.3 grade in 26 snaps) rounded out as the four highest-graded Steelers defensive players. LB Patrick Queen was fifth with a 69.9 grade after finishing with eight total tackles.

Offensively, WR Ben Skowronek was the highest-graded player, albeit in just 10 snaps. Skowronek scored the first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard grab that was his only catch of the day. He also graded out highly as a run blocker with an 85.6 run-block grade in five run-block snaps.

Despite slinging four touchdown passes and finishing with a 136.7 quarterback rating, PFF wasn’t very high on QB Aaron Rodgers. He received a 54.5 grade, the fourth-worst on offense. It was the same grade as OT Broderick Jones, who struggled against the Jets’ pass rush yesterday.

Behind Skowronek, WR DK Metcalf had the second-highest offensive grade with a 75.6, and he was followed by TE Pat Freiermuth (71.7) and RB Jaylen Warren (67.6). WR Calvin Austin III rounded out the top five on offense with a 66.4 grade.

It’s surprising to see Rodgers so low, but he did have a near-interception, throwing under pressure and almost getting picked off by CB Brandon Stephens. Still, Rodgers kept Pittsburgh’s offense humming in a game where the defense struggled. The Steelers had five defenders score a grade below 50, with Joey Porter Jr. dragging in the back with a 32.4 grade. LB Payton Wilson was invisible for most of the game and graded out poorly with a 33.2, while DL Isaiah Loudermilk (39.3), Yahya Black (44.9), and Keeanu Benton (48.7) also had grades below 50.

There’s no doubt that the defense will need to be better for the Steelers to compete in the AFC, but it’s a positive to see their pass catchers grade highly. If the passing attack can look anything close to what it was on Sunday, the Steelers should be in good shape offensively, even though their running game struggled. Fixing the run defense and their own running game is going to be key for the rest of the season.

No one on Pittsburgh’s offensive line had a grade higher than 63.6, which was what Mason McCormick received. The offensive line play has to be better, with Rodgers taking four sacks and a lack of push in the run game. But if the Steelers get their line play figured out, they showed enough yesterday to prove that they can be a good offensive team.

It was a solid win to open the season, but there’s still plenty to work on if the Steelers want to be contenders this season.