T.J. Houshmandzadeh: Steelers Are ‘Done’ If Their Defense ‘Can’t Carry Them’

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has gotten off to a slow start this season. They were hoping to be one of the best units in the league, but instead, they’ve been one of the worst. Their run defense has been awful, and they’ve allowed too many big plays through the air. Their offense hasn’t been stellar, either. As a result, former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh doesn’t feel good about their chances at success this year.

“Yes, it’s early in the season,” Houshmandzadeh said Saturday on his Up on Game podcast. “Tomorrow, the Steelers have to go out to Foxboro. They can’t run the ball, and their offensive line isn’t the best. And defensively, where they’ve been lights out for decades, is starting to show some cracks. Are they really good on defense? If their defense can’t carry them, they’re done.”

For most of their successful years, the Steelers have been defined by their defense. They pride themselves on being dominant on that side of the ball. That’s why there’s even more frustration at their showing so far this year.

Also, the Steelers’ defense has the pieces to be great. They just gave T.J. Watt one of the biggest contracts in the league. Cam Heyward was a First-team All-Pro last year. Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best corners in the league. They don’t just have star power, either. Patrick Queen, Joey Porter Jr., Alex Highsmith, and others have been solid contributors in the NFL.

However, just because the Steelers’ defense has faltered to begin the 2025 season doesn’t mean their playoff hopes are gone. Their offense has shown some signs of life. Aaron Rodgers looks like he can help that group at least be better than they’ve been in recent years. That’s not a high bar to clear, but it’s something.

The Steelers’ defense has time to figure things out, too. They don’t have to flip the switch overnight yet. They showed some improvement in Week 2. As long as they continue to gradually get better, then they should be okay. Their defense has too much talent to continue playing this poorly. They’re working hard to fix their issues, and we’ll see if that pays off at all against the New England Patriots this week.