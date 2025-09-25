Study: On Both Ends, Pittsburgh’s Drives Are Bad

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the right side of the win column through three games. There is still plenty to work on, no doubt. One thing that jumps out is being able to possess the ball offensively and get off the field on defense.

This first visual gives a quantity perspective, with NFL teams’ plays per drive on both sides of the ball:

As you can see, the Steelers have had one of the worst balances of plays per drive in the league. Just 5.1 offensive plays per drive ties for 28th in the NFL, well below the 6.1 mean of the NFL through three games. Pittsburgh’s next challenge, the Minnesota Vikings, rank last with 4.5 plays per drive on offense.

They’ve been much stronger defensively, with a second-ranked 5.2 yards per drive. This is eerily similar to the Steelers’ 5.1 plays per drive on offense. While their offense hasn’t sustained drives, Pittsburgh’s defense has been on the field a ton. 6.7 plays per drive allowed ties for 27th, well below the NFL mean. Whoever gets the edge from a drive perspective could enjoy victory on a long plane ride home from Dublin.

Painful context to the Steelers’ lack of ball control in 2025 so far.

Next, here are teams’ yards per drive:

Pittsburgh lands even worse in these terms, with 30th ranks on both sides of the ball. The offense has averaged 22.5 yards per drive, besting only the Titans (19.6) and Bengals (19.5). The Steelers defense has allowed 38.6 yards per drive, with only Dallas (39.8) and Miami (43.8) having worse marks.

This is probably unsurprising after watching the games and after reading the initial chart of this article. The ball clearly isn’t moving in Pittsburgh’s favor and is asking a lot from other elements of play (such as turnovers in Week Three). Yes, sometimes it works out for the Steelers, but not enough for a team aspiring for their first playoff win in what feels like ages.

Improving their drive stats could be a way to change that narrative.

Lastly, here are the time per drive numbers, which are listed in seconds on the visual:

Once again, Pittsburgh is below average in each. Possessing the ball just 2:27 on offense (28th) and on the field 3:18 on average defensively (30th). Struggling on both sides of the ball is really hurting both facets, fatiguing the defense and limiting offensive opportunities.

The undefeated Colts have an offensive number of 3:50, blowing the Steelers out of the water (2:27). The only teams that have been on the field more than Pittsburgh’s defense are the Chiefs, and particularly the Dolphins (woof). A combined 1-5 record emphasizes how this can bite teams, as opposed to Pittsburgh being able to overcome more.

It brings me back to the point that Pittsburgh is aiming higher, and this element of play could go a long way in achieving its goals. A strong number on just one side of the ball certainly aids the chances of winning. Being poor in both really needs to change, and also points to the Steelers fortunately having a winning record.

Seeing every opponent to date have better marks across the board is also discouraging and emphasizes an element of play that could make this team much more consistent. As they say, the little things add up, and Pittsburgh has a lot of “popcorn” going on—one missed block here, a miscommunication there, etc.

If the Steelers can start minimizing this more, it could improve their per-drive stats, and the team that has yearned for more success for quite some time. Winning the drive stats battle is on my radar for just that, starting this week in Ireland.