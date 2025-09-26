Study: DK Metcalf’s Usage Must Blossom

In his first three games as a Pittsburgh Steeler, DK Metcalf has ten receptions on 17 targets per Next Gen Stats (NGS). It isn’t a surprise that he leads the team’s WR room in those stats. But the way Pittsburgh has used him overall has limited his yardage (135), which is second on the team to RB Jaylen Warren. That’s something I doubt many had on their bingo cards.

This article will shed light on Metcalf’s receiving usage and what could maximize his skill set moving forward.

Here is a graphic of wide receivers’ (min. ten targets) average yards after the catch (YAC) and intended air yards (IAY):

Metcalf lands on a telling part of the chart. He leads the 78 qualifying wide receivers with a 10.1 yards after catch number. That level of playmaking is great to see, and hopefully it continues.

On the other side of the coin, though, Metcalf’s 5.8 average intended air yards is the fifth-lowest in the NFL (74th). This is borderline criminal, especially knowing how he’s been utilized in his career. For example, in the 2024 regular season, Metcalf ranked fourth in deep yards (20 or more air yards) with nearly 500, and tied for the most deep touchdowns (five). So far in 2025, just two deep targets, with no catches.

It’s a young season, of course, but not what I was anticipating so far. QB Aaron Rodgers has the lowest (5.4) intended air yards of quarterbacks with at least 30 attempts, which has impacted Metcalf’s usage. Another important factor is Rodgers’ 2.61 time to throw (T-third fastest). This is impacted by offensive line play and Rodgers’ lesser mobility compared to years past.

With WR Calvin Austin included on the visual, we see he’s been utilized downfield more often. His 16.1 average intended air yards ranks seventh among his peers, blowing Metcalf’s 5.8 out of the water. To be fair, Metcalf gets more attention, and defensive coverages can dictate the best place to throw the ball.

This got me curious to see what types of route usage the two receivers have thus far. The following table includes routes run (RR), targets (TGTS), and catches (CTHS) courtesy of Sports Info Solutions:

Sorting the table by Metcalf’s highest routes run, we see some shorter routes toward the top of the list. He is a menace to guard on slants, his most common route run and targeted on, aiding his awesome YAC. Out routes are also in his top three, another short area concept.

We do see plenty of deeper routes run. His top six most frequently run concepts include fades, digs, posts, and go/fly routes. Out of 31 routes run in those situations, Metcalf has received just two targets and one catch. That grab also went for a 12-yard touchdown on a fade.

Pittsburgh must put Metcalf in positions to receive more downfield targets. It’s time to start seeing his prowess in that regard for the Black and Gold. The offense needs to be more dynamic and use their best matchup advantage, like the contract you gave him.

How about giving him some more double moves, deep crossers, back-shoulder fades, or seams? That’s worth a try, considering Metcalf is the defense’s number one priority to limit in the pass game.

That would be my goal, too, if I were the opposition. Giving Metcalf a more versatile role that complements his strong YAC contributions would aid this offense. And it’s not like the unit is lighting it up at the moment.