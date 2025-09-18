Study: Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Hit. A Lot.

You don’t need me or some spreadsheet to tell you Aaron Rodgers is getting hit a lot—too much. That is obvious to anyone even casually watching the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first two games of the season. Not just because Rodgers is 41 years old, though his age isn’t doing him any favors. Any quarterback getting rocked the way he has is a problem.

To put the data on it, our Clayton Eckert shared the most-hit quarterbacks of 2025. Sacks and non-sack hits combined, here are the passers getting knocked around the most.

Name QB Hits Cam Ward/TEN 17 Patrick Mahomes/KC 17 Aaron Rodgers/PIT 15 Drake Maye/NE 13 J.J. McCarthy/MIN 11 Russell Wilson/NYG 11

Rodgers sits third on that list. He’s been sacked seven times through two games and been hit eight more. Only Cam Ward, the NFL’s sack leader on pace to be sacked a would-be record 93 times this season, and Patrick Mahomes have been hit more.

That’s the aggregate. Here’s the relative. Looking at non-scramble dropbacks (where quarterbacks aren’t being hit behind the line, anyway), here’s the highest hit percentage of those above six names.

Name QB Hit % Cam Ward/TEN 23.6% Patrick Mahomes/KC 23.6% J.J. McCarthy/MIN 22.0% Aaron Rodgers/PIT 21.4% Drake Maye/NE 17.1% Russell Wilson/NYG 13.3%

Rodgers slides down one spot behind J.J. McCarthy (out several weeks with an ankle sprain), but it’s hardly a comforting feeling. He’s being hit on one in every five dropbacks. That’s not sustainable. Not just for Rodgers’ health. That’s obvious enough. But no offense will feel successful when its quarterback is under constant pressure. Of those six teams, the Titans, Chiefs, and Vikings are in the bottom ten in scoring. The Patriots are barely above-average, the Giants slightly-below, and the Steelers are the best of the group at No. 9 in points per game.

Identifying it is the easy part. Fixing is the hard part. A stronger and more efficient running game is a place to start. Better o-line blocking is required, not just in pass protection but also in the running game, to keep Pittsburgh’s offense on schedule and out of third-and-long. The Steelers are averaging 7.2 yards to go on third down this season, 20th in the NFL. If those numbers aren’t corrected, the beatings will continue, and in this case, morale won’t improve.