Steve Palazzolo Expects Steelers’ Defense To ‘Play Better’ Against Minnesota

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense had all the hype in the world ahead of the 2025 season. After three mostly poor showings, that excitement has dwindled. And although they’ll be facing a Minnesota Vikings team without their starting quarterback or running back, Sunday’s game still figures to be a tough task.

However, The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo does think we’ll see some improvement from the unit this week.

“I still expect the Steelers’ defense to play better than they have,” Palazzolo said on his Check The Mic podcast. “They forced all those turnovers last week against New England… They’re rushing the passer very well. All those guys that are very difficult to block, they’re going to get some pressure on [Carson] Wentz as well.”

Wentz took the field for the first time this year last week, and he surprisingly did well. The offense didn’t miss a beat with him on the field, and arguably had their most complete game of the season. He’s not considered a starting-caliber quarterback anymore, but he’s still one of the better backups in the league. He’s been there and done a lot of things during his decade in the NFL. Pittsburgh can’t, and won’t expect him to play like the typical inexperienced backup quarterback.

They’ve got to get some pressure to affect him, though. But that was something the Steelers’ defense saw some major improvement in last week. T.J. Watt finally woke up, grabbing two sacks, while forcing a fumble, recovering one and having two tackles for a loss. It was a big statement from Watt, playing well in every aspect, and it was much-needed.

He wasn’t the only defender to step up, though. Nick Herbig had some great moments. Cole Holcomb and Jabrill Peppers, each of whom started their first games of the year against New England, both forced a fumble, and put themselves into the conversation for more playing time.

Last week’s five-turnover performance was a big step in the right direction. However, the Steelers know they still have plenty of things to clean up. Stopping the run still needs some work, and Pittsburgh’s having too many miscommunications on the backend. They hope a backup QB and RB can help solve those issues Sunday at Croke Park.