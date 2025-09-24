Stephen A. Smith Will ‘Completely Lose All Faith’ In Steelers’ Defense If Carson Wentz Carves Them Up

The Steelers will face backup quarterbacks in two of their next three games, including Minnesota’s Carson Wentz and Cincinnati’s Jake Browning. But Wentz isn’t your typical backup — a former MVP candidate with 95 NFL starts. If he carves up Pittsburgh on Sunday, Stephen A. Smith says he’s ready to jump ship.

“It’s on the Steelers’ defense because if Carson Wentz goes out there and picks you apart, we got a problem,” Smith said Wednesday via ESPN’s First Take. “I don’t expect much from their offense. It’s gonna come down to the defense, and if Carson Wentz goes out on that field and picks you apart, I will completely lose all faith in the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.”

Through three weeks, the Steelers’ talented defense has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. But not in a good way.

They’ve allowed 386 yards and 23.3 points per game. Both marks are in the bottom half of NFL defenses, and the yards allowed is the fifth-worst mark in the league.

The last time Wentz had more than 200 yards passing was all the way back in October 2022. It wouldn’t be a great look for the Steelers’ supposedly “historic” defense if it helps him revitalize his NFL career. But would anybody be that surprised if it happens at this point?

It wouldn’t be the first time that Wentz picked the Steelers apart. He did it in his rookie season with a 301-yard, two-TD performance in a 34-3 Philadelphia Eagles win.

Kevin O’Connell is one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and he salvaged Sam Darnold’s dying career last season, ultimately making him a $100-million man.

J.J. McCarthy may be the future of the Vikings’ franchise, but Wentz might be the better quarterback at this very moment. Mike Tomlin acknowledged that Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

“I don’t necessarily view it as a negative thing for the Minnesota Vikings, at least in the short-term, that Carson is playing for them,” Tomlin said.

Sunday will mark nearly one quarter of the season down. At some point, preaching patience doesn’t make sense. If the Steelers are bad against Wentz and the Vikings, they may never be good this season.

One possible glimmer of hope is that DeShon Elliott seems likely to return from injury and Tomlin didn’t rule out Joey Porter Jr., playing Sunday either. Perhaps that will allow them to play the type of defense they intended to all along.