Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers’ Week One Win

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan Stephen A. Smith is feeling refreshed about the team’s Week 1 win. And a little nervous. Reacting to Pittsburgh knocking off the New York Jets in an unexpected 34-32 game, Smith came away impressed by Aaron Rodgers as a reminder of what quality quarterback play looks like.

“The man showed up and handled this business yesterday. I was very, very pleased with Aaron Rogers,” he said Monday morning on ESPN’s First Take. “No doubt about it. No question. He showed up and he showed out.”

He followed up by noting Rodgers’ presence is a “breath of fresh air.”

Rodgers did things Sunday no Steelers quarterback has done in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. He was the first quarterback to throw for four touchdowns the last four seasons. He led Pittsburgh’s first Week 1 opening-drive touchdown since 2008 and the team’s first in any game since late 2023. Rodgers proved that at least in short bursts, he can carry a team to victory.

Of course, that means the rest of the team didn’t live up to expectations. A thought that wasn’t lost on Smith.

“I’m not accustomed to the Steelers not being able to run the football. Averaging 2.7 yards per carry. That’s putrid,” he said. “That is not acceptable. That is not acceptable. That’s number one. Number two, this defense was not impressive. I wasn’t impressed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense at all. Matter of fact, I was quite disappointed.”

Pittsburgh lost the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Steelers couldn’t find running room and finished with just 53 yards on the ground. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell split time but neither found success. It forced Rodgers to be the majority of the offense. Meanwhile, the Jets ran at will from their very first snap, RB Breece Hall breaking off an 18-yard run on his first carry. New York rolled the rest of the way, racking up 183 yards and three rushing scores. On first down, the Jets finished with the second-best yardage (8.2.) across the league. Pittsburgh on first down? A lowly 30th (3.1).

On 1st down yesterday: Jets – 8.2 yards per play (2nd in Week 1)

Steelers – 3.1 yards per play (27th in Week 1) New York stayed on schedule. Pittsburgh played behind the sticks. Two stats that can't continue. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 8, 2025

“I’m looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers, I still expected them to be better. So I’m alarmed because of that,” Smith said. “But if you’re telling me that Aaron Rodgers is going play like this. And I’m gonna get some production from a DK Metcalf, from a [Calvin Austin III], from a [Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth] at the tight end spot. I’m liking my chances.”

Rodgers is giving the offense something it hasn’t had in years. A quarterback who can win and produce regardless of what’s happening around him. But Pittsburgh will need the rest of the roster to follow Rodgers’ lead if the Steelers truly want to change their fortunes at more than just quarterback.