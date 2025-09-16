Steelers Work Out 10 Players, Host Veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley For Visit Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a busy day on Tuesday with 10 players coming in for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson on X.

#Steelers worked out Joaquin Clark, Isaiah Hodgins (signed), Stevo Klotz, Titus Leo, Tre' McKitty, Jose Ramirez, Matt Sokol, Mike Strachan, Samori Toure, Jacoby Windmon — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 16, 2025

They brought in WR Isaiah Hodgins (reportedly signed), TE Stevo Klotz, OLB Titus Leo, TE Tre’ McKitty, OLB Jose Ramirez, TE Matt Sokol, WR Mike Strachan, WR Samori Toure, ILB Jacoby Windmon, and WR Joaquin Davis for workouts. They also hosted veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley for a visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Veteran pass rusher Preston Smith worked out for the Commanders, one of his former teams. Veteran LB Ja’Whaun Bentley visited the Steelers, who play his former team the Patriots this Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 16, 2025

Bentley was a fifth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Patriots until this offseason after a torn pectoral muscle landed him on IR after two games in 2024. In seven seasons, he started 68 games for the Patriots and had 509 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 29 QB Hits, four forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

When Bentley entered the league, he was 6015, 246 pounds with 32-inch arms at his Purdue Pro Day. He ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash and jumped a 29 1/2-inch vertical.

The Steelers are down LB Malik Harrison at the moment with a knee injury on IR, and Patrick Queen is dealing with a minor oblique injury that could limit him in the early portions of this week. They are an injury away from seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener being the primary backup and rotational player at the position. It seems like Bentley left without a contract, but he could be somebody they sign later down the line if they suffer more attrition.

Windmon and Sokol are the most familiar names of the bunch. Both have been on the Steelers’ offseason rosters in the past. Sokol entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has bounced around several NFL rosters. He was with Pittsburgh briefly during 2024 training camp and the preseason and spent the 2025 offseason with the Buffalo Bills.

Windmon initially signed with the Steelers out of Michigan State after the 2024 NFL Draft. He was signed off the Steelers’ practice squad by the Carolina Panthers, where he was rostered until Aug. 27 just a few weeks ago.

Klotz is an undrafted rookie who initially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers but was waived at roster cutdowns. The former Iowa State linebacker-turned-tight end measured in at 6037, 247 pounds at his Pro Day. He ran a 4.81-second 40-yard dash with a 34-inch vertical leap and 12 reps on the bench press.

Leo was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice squad until getting signed to the Patriots’ active roster. He was later claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans when the Patriots waived him. He later spent time with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. The Wagner product measured in at 6030, 245 pounds with 34 1/8-inch arms at his Pro Day. He ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash with a 34-inch vertical. Check out our Shrine Bowl interview with him from before he was drafted.

McKitty was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. They waived him in 2023 before the conclusion of his rookie contract. He later spent time with the Bills, Browns, and Houston Texans. The Georgia tight end measured in at 6042, 243 pounds at his Pro Day and ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash.

Ramirez was a sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He bounced on and off their roster and practice squad until being released at roster cutdowns in 2025. He appeared in four games for the Buccaneers last season as a special teams player. He measured in at 6017, 252 pounds at the combine in 2023. He ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash and put up an impressive 21 reps on the bench press. Check out our Shrine Bowl interview with him from his pre-draft process.

Strachan was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. He’s appeared in 23 games with one start in his career and has six receptions on 15 targets for 130 yards. He was 6-5, 225 pounds coming out of Charleston with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Check out our scouting report on him from 2021.

Toure was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2022 and also spent time with the Chicago Bears. The Nebraska WR was 6007, 191 pounds with a 4.48-second 40 time at his Pro Day.

Davis is a rookie undrafted free agent who initially signed with the Denver Broncos. The North Carolina Central WR participated in the HBCU combine and measured in at 6037 and 194 pounds with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. He also posted an elite 42-inch vertical.