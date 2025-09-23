Steelers Wide Receivers Beyond Top Two Are Personae Non Grata In Passing Game

If you’re a Steelers wide receiver and your name isn’t DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin III, I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. In Arthur Smith’s offense in 2025, you’re simply not going to be seeing the football. At least that is what he has shown so far through the first three games of the season. And we probably don’t need to anticipate any major shifts in that regard.

Through the first three games of 2025, Steelers wide receivers not named Metcalf or Austin have two catches, combined. Ben Skowronek caught the team’s first touchdown pass of the season, a 22-yarder on which he was wide open. In Week 2, second-year WR Roman Wilson made his first career catch for seven yards. The duo has seen three total targets combined.

In contract, the Steelers’ starting wide receivers have dominated the workload. DK Metcalf has 17 targets, while Calvin Austin has 15. Although their numbers aren’t gaudy—10 for 135 and 8 for 126, respectively—each has found the end zone twice.

Of course, just because the Steelers aren’t throwing to their wide receivers doesn’t mean they aren’t throwing. Both RBs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell have drawn 10-plus targets. So, too, have TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, the latter with more targets. The only skill players not being utilized outside of the receiver group are TE Darnell Washington and RB Kaleb Johnson.

The Steelers have six players with 10-plus targets in the passing game through three weeks, even if only two are wide receivers. In case you were wondering, the Steelers are, in fact, unique in having only two wide receivers with three or more targets thus far this season. Every single other NFL team has at least three—some even have six. Now, if you bump up the threshold to 10 targets, there are some teams that still only have one receiver to hit that threshold.

But for the Steelers to have only two wide receivers drawing targets of any volume through three weeks is rather rare. Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek aren’t the most prized wide receivers in the NFL, granted. But it’s not like they’re doing a ton with their tight ends, for example. And the Steelers only rank 24th in passing yards—even if they rank fourth in touchdowns. Wilson has played 41 snaps, while Scotty Miller has 22, and Skowronek 17.

It’s fair to say that Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t fully up and running right now, and that there are kinks to work out. Skowronek was also never going to be a major part of the passing game. But what about Roman Wilson? The Steelers don’t run with three wide receivers very often, but how do they envision his role?

On just about any other offense in the league, he would be seeing more targets. For Arthur Smith’s Steelers, two wide receivers at the top seems to be more than enough. And to be fair, Calvin Austin seems to be doing his job well enough most of the time. His game-winning touchdown on Sunday didn’t hurt his cause, that’s for sure.