Steelers’ Week Two Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out, Herbig To Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Per the team’s release, three players have been ruled out: CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), and DL Derrick Harmon (knee). None of the three practiced Friday. They are the only three with game statuses. EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) does not have an injury designation and practiced in full for the second-straight day.

EDGE Alex Highsmith was limited with an ankle injury Friday but also doesn’t have a game status and will play. As will OT Calvin Anderson (illness), EDGE T.J. Watt and DL Cam Heyward. The latter two received rest during the week, and all three practiced fully today. Anderson will serve as the Steelers’ swing tackle.

Steelers’ Week 2 Friday Injury Report

DNP

DL Derrick Harmon (knee – Out)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring – Out)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee – Out)

Limited

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – No Game Status)

Full

OT Calvin Anderson (illness – No Game Status)

DL Cam Heyward (No Game Status)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – No Game Status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (No Game Status)

Harmon and Elliott were ruled out earlier in the week and failed to practice. Both are recovering from MCL sprains. Harmon’s occurred in the preseason while Elliott’s happened in Week 1 against the New York Jets. While deemed week to week, the fact both were ruled out by Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference calls into question their availability for Week 3 against the New England Patriots. A return in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, or a return following the team’s Week 5 bye is more likely.

Isaiahh Loudermilk and Yahya Black will pick up the bulk of Harmon’s snaps until he returns. Chuck Clark is likely to start at strong safety for Elliott, though DC Teryl Austin wouldn’t commit to him or the newly signed Jabrill Peppers. Clark recorded eight tackles against the Jets.

Herbig is poised to make his 2025 debut after sitting out Week 1. He suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason and was limited in practice ahead of the opener, ultimately failing to dress last Sunday. If active, Herbig will be the team’s No. 3 pass rusher behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith while rookie Jack Sawyer will revert back to the No. 4 outside linebacker.

Porter suffered his hamstring injury during the Jets game and was unable to finish. Though Tomlin expressed early optimism that he would play in Week 2, he won’t make it back for this game. Jalen Ramsey will see more snaps on the outside while Brandin Echols will see increased work. Both players can align in the slot or on the outside.

Any roster elevations the team intends to make for the game must be done Saturday by 4 PM/EST.

Pittsburgh and Seattle kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.