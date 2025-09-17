Steelers’ Week Three Wednesday Injury Report: Five Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the team’s first injury report of the week ahead of its Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots. Per the team’s release, five players did not practice Wednesday: CB Darius Slay (rest), CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest). OL Max Scharping (knee) and DL Derrick Harmon (knee) were limited while LB Patrick Queen (oblique) worked in full.

Steelers’ Week Three Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee)

Limited

OL Max Scharping (knee)

DL Derrick Harmon (knee)

Full

LB Patrick Queen (oblique)

A long injury report comes as little surprise after Mike Tomlin rattled off a laundry list of names during his Tuesday press conference. Highsmith was ruled out for Week 3 after suffering an ankle sprain in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. As did DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Tomlin deemed Harmon, Porter, and Elliott “questionable” entering the week. Harmon’s yet to make his regular-season debut after spraining his MCL in the Steelers’ preseason finale. Elliott suffered the same injury in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets while Porter left the opener with a hamstring injury. All three failed to practice last week.

A rookie like Harmon needs more runway to suit up, making his status arguably the most questionable heading into the weekend. That he practiced in some capacity today is a good start for him to possibly play this weekend. Veteran Chuck Clark could continue starting in Elliott’s place, though Tomlin is open to expanding Jabrill Peppers’ role. Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols will serve as Pittsburgh’s three top corners if Porter sits out a second game.

Scharping has been inactive for the team’s first two regular-season games. He’s a deep reserve as a backup center/guard.

Loudermilk’s IR trip compromises Pittsburgh’s depth all the more. If Harmon is unable to suit up, rookie Yahya Black could be in line to make his first NFL start. Black logged 40 snaps in Week 2, collecting two assisted tackles. Nick Herbig will get the nod for Highsmith at ROLB with rookie Jack Sawyer serving as the team’s No. 3.

Tomlin noted Queen and Slay’s injuries could limit practice reps but would not hold them out of the Patriots game. Queen practicing fully is a positive sign while Slay’s absence isn’t even noted as injury-related, suggesting he will ramp up practice work later this week and play in Week 3.

Pittsburgh and New England kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.