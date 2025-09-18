Steelers’ Week Three Thursday Injury Report: Five Players Sit Out, Slay Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers released the team’s Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week Three game against the New England Patriots. Per the team, five players sat out of today’s session. They were WR DK Metcalf (rest), CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), and OL Max Scharping (knee). For the second straight day, DL Derrick Harmon (knee) was limited. EDGE T.J. Watt and CB Darius Slay, both of whom rested on Wednesday, returned to practice fully. ILB Patrick Queen (oblique) also practiced in full.

The majority of the team’s injuries reside on the defensive side of the ball, compounding problems for a unit struggling through two games. Harmon’s yet to play this season, while Porter and Elliott missed Week Two’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Highsmith has already been ruled out for this week’s game, though it appears his high ankle sprain won’t require a trip to injured reserve. A return after the team’s Week Five bye seems possible. Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, who also suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Two, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

After two days of limited practice, Harmon truly seems questionable for the weekend. If he can’t play, and with Loudermilk no longer an option, rookie Yahya Black could earn his first career start at left defensive end. More opportunities would open up for Logan Lee while Esezi Otomewo would likely dress for the first time this season after spending the first two games inactive.

Chuck Clark would be poised to start again for Elliott, though Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin have said they’re open to expanding Jabrill Peppers’ role. Peppers is facing his former team this weekend. Should Porter miss another week, Jalen Ramsey will continue playing more outside snaps, while Brandin Echols will rotate in. The fact that Porter’s yet to practice at all this week is a strong indicator he won’t play against the Patriots.

Tomlin noted Slay had a minor shoulder injury but missed Wednesday’s practice for what the team designated as “rest” and not injury. Back to full participation, he’ll play this weekend. As will Watt and Queen.

Scharping reportedly tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice. The team will soon place him on injured reserve, and he won’t return this season.

Pittsburgh will release its final injury report and official game statuses tomorrow afternoon.

The Steelers and Patriots kick off on Sunday at 1 PM/EST.