Steelers’ Week Three Friday Injury Report: Four Players Ruled Out, Harmon Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the team’s final injury report ahead of their Week 3 game Sunday against the New England Patriots. Per the team’s final release, four players have been ruled out: CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), OL Max Scharping (knee), and EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle). Rookie DL Derrick Harmon is questionable with a knee injury.

Harmon practiced fully Friday for the first time since his injury. All four of the players ruled out failed to practice.

Steelers Friday Week 3 Injury Report: OUT: OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) S DeShon Elliott (knee) CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) OL Max Scharping (knee) QUESTIONABLE: DT Derrick Harmon (knee)#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2025

Steelers’ Week Three Friday Injury Report

DNP

OL Max Scharping (knee – Out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – Out)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring – Out)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee – Out)

Limited

None

Full

WR DK Metcalf (rest – No Game Status)

DL Derrick Harmon (knee – Questionable)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest – No Game Status)

CB Darius Slay (rest – No Game Status)

WR DK Metcalf, CB Darius Slay, ILB Patrick Queen, and EDGE T.J. Watt all worked in full Friday and don’t carry game statuses heading into the weekend.

Mike Tomlin ruled Highsmith out on Tuesday after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Steelers’ Week Two loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s no surprise to see Porter and Elliott also ruled out after failing to practice this week. Porter is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 against the New York Jets while Elliott suffered an MCL sprain during the same game. Both will try to make it back for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, a game to be played in Ireland, or else they will sit out through the Steelers’ Week 5 bye.

Scharping reportedly suffered a torn ACL during practice Wednesday ending his season. He’ll soon be placed on injured reserve, opening a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

This week, Harmon began practicing for the first time since spraining his MCL in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Pittsburgh will release its inactives around 11:30 AM/EST Sunday, giving official word if Harmon suits up. Even if he plays, DC Teryl Austin noted Harmon’s snap count will be limited. If Harmon doesn’t dress, rookie Yahya Black could earn his first NFL start at left defensive end with Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo dressed and rotating in behind.

Queen and Slay dealt with minor injuries but will play this weekend. Despite Tomlin noting Tuesday that Slay battling a shoulder injury, he sat out Wednesday’s practice for rest and not an official injury. Watt regularly receives an off day while Metcalf also received a rest day earlier in the week.

The Steelers and Patriots kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.