Steelers’ Week Four Wednesday Injury Report: Four Players Limited, Slew Of Vets Get Day Off

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings, a contest that will be held Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. Per the team’s release, four players were limited in practice Wednesday: LB Patrick Queen (oblique), CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), and RB Jaylen Warren (rest).

Six players did not practice though only one was injury-related. EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) sat out. Five others did not participate due to rest: OG Isaac Seumalo, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt, and CB Darius Slay.

Steelers’ Week Four Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

TE Jonnu Smith (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (rest)

ILB Patrick Queen (oblique)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee)

Tuesday during his weekly press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled Highsmith out of Sunday’s game. Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Steelers’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Though he avoided injured reserve, the injury will cost him at least two games. He’ll attempt to get healthy and return after the team’s Week 5 bye for Pittsburgh’s Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Herbig will continue starting in Highsmith’s place while rookie Jack Sawyer and DeMarvin Leal will rotate in behind.

Tomlin expressed optimism that Porter and Elliott will play against the Vikings. Both have been out since Week 1. Both practiced in official capacity for the first time since their injuries, marking the first tangible signs of returning to the team.

If Porter is unable to suit up, Brandin Echols will continue seeing increased reps in his place. At safety, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers will continue splitting time should Elliott sit out another game. Peppers played on run downs in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots with Tomlin seemingly open to expanding his role even more.

Warren received 23 touches last Sunday in New England. Extra rest is a smart move after shifting Warren into a true lead-back role. Queen suffered his oblique injury in Week 2 but played in full on Sunday.

Pittsburgh exited its victory over New England relatively healthy. CB Darius Slay suffered a leg bruise but is expected to play against the Vikings, his injury not even noted on the team’s official report. The other players rested will suit up, too.

The Steelers and Vikings kick off at 9:30 AM/EST Sunday. It will be the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland.