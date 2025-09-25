Steelers Week Four Thursday Injury Report: Two Players Limited By New Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued the team’s Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Today was the team’s final practice in the United States before departing for Dublin, Ireland, tonight. Only one player, EDGE Alex Highsmith, failed to practice due to injury. He continues to recover from an ankle injury.

However, RB Jaylen Warren was limited due to a knee injury, while TE Jonnu Smith was limited with a hip injury. After resting on Wednesday, both injuries are new designations to the report.

Steelers Week Four Injury Report

DNP

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

TE Jonnu Smith (hip)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee)

Full

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

ILB Patrick Queen (oblique)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

Elsewhere, the Steelers are healthy and moving in the right direction. CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and SS DeShon Elliott (knee) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day. WR DK Metcalf, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward did not practice due to rest.

Three others practiced fully: OG Isaac Seumalo, ILB Patrick Queen (oblique), and CB Darius Slay. Seumalo and Slay rested yesterday.

Largely, Pittsburgh’s moving in the right direction after injuries piled up during the first three weeks. Elliott and Porter have realistic chances of playing after missing Weeks Two and Three. Both were injured during the season opener against the New York Jets. A healthy secondary would be a major boost facing a Vikings’ offense featuring Justin Jefferson and the return of Jordan Addison, suiting up after serving a three-game suspension.

Still, Elliott and Porter’s status won’t be official until Friday’s final report. If unable to play, Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark will split reps instead of Elliott. Jalen Ramsey will continue seeing outside cornerback reps, while Brandin Echols will come on as the team’s No. 3 cornerback.

Highsmith is the only known player who won’t suit up for this game. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Three and will be out through at least the bye week. The team hopes he can return on the other side as divisional play begins against the Cleveland Browns. Nick Herbig will start instead.

Multiple veterans rested during yesterday’s practice but will play this weekend. CB Darius Slay suffered a leg bruise against the Seattle Seahawks and left the game multiple times. However, he is healthy and will play.

Warren and Smith have received heavy workloads this season as the team’s leading rusher and receiver, respectively. Friday’s report will be worth monitoring, but there’s no belief they will miss Sunday’s game.

First-round rookie DL Derrick Harmon made his NFL debut last week and has practiced in full this week.

The battle between Pittsburgh and Minnesota kicks off Saturday at 9:30 AM/EST.