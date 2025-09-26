Steelers Week Four Friday Injury Report: Three Starters Questionable, Elliott To Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released its final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landing in Dublin, Ireland Friday morning and holding practice a few hours later, three starters have been deemed questionable: RB Jaylen Warren (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (hip), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring). EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) has been ruled out. Fortunately, SS DeShon Elliott (knee) practiced in full and doesn’t have an injury status for the game. He’s expected to play.

Warren, Smith, and Porter were all limited during Friday’s session, one that appeared to be closer to a walkthrough than a spirited practice. Highsmith was the only one not to practice. The rest, including Elliott, worked fully.

Steelers Week Four Friday Injury Report

DNP

EDGE Alex Highsmith (knee – Out)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (knee – Questionable)

TE Jonnu Smith (hip – Questionable)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring – Questionable)

Full

WR DK Metcalf (No game status)

OG Isaac Seumalo (No game status)

LB Patrick Queen (oblique – No game status)

DL Cam Heyward (No game status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (No game status)

CB Darius Slay (No game status)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee – No Game Status)

Highsmith was unofficially ruled out by the team during Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference and officially Thursday. The team announced Highsmith failed to make the trip to Ireland and will use the bye week to continue getting healthy in the hopes of a Week Six return. He suffered a high ankle sprain early in Week Two’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Porter and Elliott returned to practice this week after their Week One injuries. Both practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday. Elliott’s return boosts the secondary. Porter’s return would too, though his odds of playing appear to be 50/50.

Warren and Smith showed up with respective knee and hip injuries on Wednesday’s report. Being limited Friday and questionable for Sunday leaves their statuses truly up in the air. If Warren can’t play, the Steelers’ backfield will be led by veteran Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh could also elevate RB Trey Sermon from the practice squad, a move the team made last week. Johnson has just two carries on the season and has struggled to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

If Smith can’t suit up, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward will serve as the team’s tight ends. Through three games, Smith leads the Steelers with 12 receptions.

Plenty of veterans received time off this week, including WR DK Metcalf, DL Cam Heyward, and EDGE T.J. Watt. All will suit up against the Vikings.

Pittsburgh and Minnesota kicks off Sunday at 9:30 AM/EST.