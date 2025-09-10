Steelers Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Five Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first official injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week Two game against the Seattle Seahawks. Per the report, five players did not practice on Wednesday: CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (knee), OT Calvin Anderson (illness), EDGE T.J. Watt (rest), and DL Derrick Harmon (knee). EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) and DL Cam Heyward (rest) were limited.

Steelers Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

DL Derrick Harmon (knee)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

SS DeShon Elliott (knee)

Limited

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled out DL Derrick Harmon, SS DeShon Elliott, and ILB Malik Harrison, all with knee injuries. Harmon missed the season opener after suffering an MCL sprain in the preseason finale. Elliott reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in the first half of Week One’s win over the New York Jets, while Harrison left in the second half with an unknown left knee injury.

We spotted Harrison walking around on the field with an ice wrap after the game, but his injury was severe enough to land him on injured reserve. Along with QB Skylar Thompson, both will miss the next four games. The earliest they can return is Week Seven against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harmon and Elliott being ruled out on Tuesday puts their Week Three status against the New England Patriots in jeopardy.

Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk started in place of Harmon and figures to get the nod again against Seattle. Tomlin indicated no plans to shuffle the defensive line despite allowing 183 rushing yards to the Jets. Chuck Clark will make his first start for Pittsburgh in Elliott’s place, while the team signed veteran Jabrill Peppers as depth. Harrison played just a handful of defensive snaps that ILB Cole Holcomb could assume. However, Harrison logged 16 special teams snaps that must be replaced. Perhaps Holcomb sees those, too, or perhaps the team elevates ILB Jon Rhattigan, a core special teamer in Seattle and Carolina prior to being signed by Pittsburgh last week.

Tomlin expressed more optimism for Porter and Herbig. Porter missed part of Week One’s game due to hamstring tightness. Herbig was limited all last week but ruled inactive due to a preseason hamstring injury. Porter failing to practice is a discouraging sign, but tomorrow’s status will be key to determining if he’s making progress. Herbig practicing fully would be a good indication that he’ll make it back in time for Sunday’s game.

Anderson is the team’s swing tackle. His illness shouldn’t prevent him from playing this weekend.

Pittsburgh and Seattle kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.