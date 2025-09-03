Steelers Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Two Players DNP, Herbig Limited

For the first time of the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have issued an injury report ahead of their Week 1 contest against the New York Jets. Per the team, DL Derrick Harmon (knee) and CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), who remains on IR, did not practice. EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) was limited.

Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled Harmon out for this Sunday’s game. He characterized Herbig as “questionable” and noted his practice participation would be a key factor in determining his gameday status.

Harmon suffered a sprained MCL during the Steelers’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He fortunately suffered a less severe injury than initially feared but his NFL debut will have to wait. The fact he’s already been ruled out for Week 1 suggests he won’t play in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, but the team hasn’t made that determination yet.

With Harmon out, Tomlin indicated the team will use a “committee” of people to replace him. That likely includes all backup defensive linemen in Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee, and standout rookie Yahya Black.

Herbig injured his hamstring in the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If unavailable for the Jets game, rookie Jack Sawyer will become the Steelers’ No. 3 outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. DeMarvin Leal could be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster as additional depth.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III and EDGE Alex Highsmith are expected to play after battling summer injuries. Austin missed much of training camp with an oblique injury while Highsmith tweaked his groin midway through camp. Neither played at all during the preseason.

Trice was placed on injured reserve with a “to-return” designation during last month’s roster cutdowns. He will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. With a Week 5 bye, the first game he’ll be eligible to play in is the Steelers’ Week 6 contest against the Cleveland Browns. Though the injury report notes that Trice is in the 21-day window to return, that appears to be inaccurate. At the earliest, his window can’t be opened until after the first four games.

UPDATE (4:18 PM): The Steelers have sent out a corrected injury report that no longer lists Trice in the “window” to return. He is merely “designated” to return and will remain so until at least Week Five.

WR Calvin Austin III and EDGE Alex Highsmith aren’t listed, meaning they were full participants and expected to play Sunday. DL Cam Heyward, who went through practice, also was not listed.

Pittsburgh and New York kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.