Steelers’ Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Heyward DNP, Herbig Still Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. Per the team, DL Cam Heyward (rest) and Derrick Harmon (knee) did not practice Thursday. EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) was limited for a second-straight day.

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

DNP

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

DL Derrick Harmon (knee)

Limited

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. was listed on the report yesterday and initially erroneously noted as being in the 21-day “to return” window. The team later clarified that Trice was not in the window to return, something that can’t open until after the fourth game of the season, and he won’t appear on foreseeable injury reports.

Trice can have his window opened following the team’s Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. With a Week 5 bye, the earliest he can return to the field is Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. He suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s Aug. 1 practice and missed the rest of the summer.

Heyward did not practice Thursday after working in full yesterday. He often receives days off during the week as the team manages reps in his age-36 season. It makes it difficult to tell if today’s status is related to that or his unresolved contract request, submitted to the team in February with reportedly no progress. Head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, and Heyward’s teammates expect Heyward to play Sunday. Tomorrow’s final injury report will be important in gauging his status.

Harmon has been ruled out since Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. He suffered an MCL sprain during the Steelers’ preseason finale but avoided a season-ending injury. Pittsburgh will use several players to replace him though beat reporters indicate veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk has gotten the starting reps in his place. Rookie Yahya Black will also mix in.

Herbig is the biggest name to watch. Suffering a hamstring injury during the second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was limited during Wednesday’s practice with Tomlin calling him “questionable” earlier this week. If he can’t play, rookie Jack Sawyer will become the Steelers’ No. 3 outside linebacker. Also, veteran EDGE DeMarvin Leal may be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Herbig’s status on the team’s Friday and final injury report will be worth watching.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III and EDGE Alex Highsmith haven’t been listed on this week’s reports after dealing with respective oblique and groin injuries this summer. Both will play against the Jets.

Pittsburgh and New York kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.