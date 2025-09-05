Steelers’ Week 1 Friday Injury Report: QB Skylar Thompson Suffers Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their Friday and final injury report ahead of the team’s Week 1 contest against the New York Jets. Per the team, QB Skylar Thompson (hamstring) and EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) are questionable for the game. DL Cam Heyward carries no game status after a full practice Friday. DL Derrick Harmon (knee) is officially ruled out.

Steelers’ Week 1 Friday Injury Report

DNP

DL Derrick Harmon (knee – Out)

Limited

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – Questionable)

QB Skylar Thompson (hamstring – Questionable)

Full

DL Cam Heyward (rest – No Game Status)

Mike Tomlin ruled Derrick Harmon out during his Tuesday press conference, making it no surprise to see him officially ruled out on today’s report. He sprained his MCL in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers with reports indicating he would miss a month of action.

Unable to practice all week, his chances of suiting up in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks look less than 50 percent, though Tomlin will offer an update during next week’s press conference. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Yahya Black could soak up most of his reps, though Tomlin noted a “committee” of players will fill his role.

Herbig is the most notable name to watch this weekend, suffering a hamstring injury last month during the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he can’t play, rookie Jack Sawyer will see increased snaps. The Steelers could also elevate veteran EDGE DeMarvin Leal from their practice squad while inside linebacker Malik Harrison has floated the possibility of picking up snaps on the edge. Though not a true pass rusher, he played on the edge on run downs with Baltimore and registered two sacks last season.

After receiving a rest day yesterday, Heyward practiced Friday. While he carries no injury designation, his contract situation hasn’t been resolved. Speaking to reporters a short time ago, he left the door open to sitting out the game if it’s not resolved. Final word will come when Pittsburgh announces its inactives around 11:30 AM/EST Sunday.

Thompson popped up with the hamstring injury today and was limited in practice. Already poised to serve as the team’s emergency third-string quarterback, he could still be made inactive but dress in an emergency situation. Besides Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, the Steelers have no other quarterbacks on their roster or practice squad. Rookie Will Howard is on injured reserve and isn’t eligible to play.

All others are healthy and will play. That includes WR Calvin Austin III and EDGE Alex Highsmith, who practiced fully and weren’t listed on the injury report at all this week. Austin dealt with an oblique injury while Highsmith injured his groin during training camp.

The Steelers and Jets kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.