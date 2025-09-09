Steelers Waive CB Cameron McCutcheon From IR

Per the NFL’s transactions log, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Cameron McCutcheon has been waived from IR. McCutcheon suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s preseason opener, spoiling an encouraging summer that had him tracking for a practice squad spot.

Signed by the team to a Reserve/Futures contract in January, McCutcheon fit the bill as a big and long corner that the Steelers like having on the roster. Standing at 6-1, 204 pounds with 33-inch arms, he received consistent reps throughout training camp. He began working on the third team but moved up the ranks when injuries struck. His play was steady and consistent, though it rarely produced any highlight reel moments.

McCutcheon made a splash play in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, high-pointing and intercepting a downfield throw. However, it was called back on a roughing the passer penalty on DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. Later in the game, McCutcheon pulled up lame on a punt return and exited the game.

Cameron McCutcheon hurt his right hamstring as a jammer on a 3rd quarter punt. Watch the bottom of the screen. No. 38 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/p9JXtitORq — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 10, 2025

Pittsburgh waived/injured McCutcheon on August 11, and after clearing waivers, he reverted to injured reserve. Now, he’ll work to fully recover from his injury and get healthy to get back onto an NFL roster. A return to Pittsburgh is possible, especially given that he was not waived with an injury settlement. Had he been given a settlement, the NFL rules would prohibit the Steelers from bringing him back for a specific waiting period.

Once Cory Trice Jr. is able to return to the roster, the Steelers will likely reshuffle their cornerback situation on the practice squad. If McCutcheon doesn’t circle back then, he could potentially be a candidate to return on a Futures contract after the season for another offseason with the team.