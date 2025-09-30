Steelers Vs Vikings: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 heading into the bye week following a 24-21 victory. Unfortunately, it got close at the end, but it was an overall strong performance for much of the game. In this article, I will provide the Steelers’ data from Pro Football Focus (PFF), including grades and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The highest grade on offense and overall was WR DK Metcalf (91.0 grade, 42 snaps). The best highlight was a quadruple explosive 80-yard TD on a post, threaded between defenders at 14 air yards, and turning on the jets for the house call thanks to a good downfield block. Went 5-for-5 receiving for 126 yards, was refreshingly involved early, with an excellent 90.9 receiving grade. 52.7 run block.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

RB Kenneth Gainwell (85.0, 41) stepped up with Jaylen Warren sidelined. Posted 134 total yards, 99 of them rushing with 19 attempts (5.2 average), two touchdowns, and 6-of-6 receiving for 35 yards. 85.4 run grade and 77.5 pass block grades also point to some strengths of the performance. 64.9 receiving grade.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

G Mason McCormick (79.3, 53) had a much better game. 86.7 pass block was best on the team, fifth among NFL guards (pre-MNF). No pressures or sacks allowed, along with a 72.8 run block that also led Pittsburgh. My game notes were littered with positives, and hopefully, he can stack more performances such as this, one of the best in his young career.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Two players. WR Ben Skowronek (46.0, 18) was dinged most for run blocking (31.2), worst on the team. But I noted some solid reps, particularly in the second half, that made this grade a surprise. 53.7 receiving grade, unable to catch his lone target on a red zone pass that went over his head late in the game.

The lowest grade on offense was RB Kaleb Johnson (44.9, 11). His lowest grade was a 27.8 receiving, worst on the team, dropping his lone target on a checkdown. Got six rushing attempts, going for 22 yards (3.7 average). Several were unsuccessful, but also had nine and six yard gains in the second half. 56.0 run grade.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two men. LB Cole Holcomb (87.0, 10) played a nice game, providing quality over quantity. His best grade was in coverage (78.0), making a solid tackle on a play for just three yards. 71.6 tackle grade. Just two run defense snaps (60.0).

CB James Pierre (85.2, 23) got more time than usual, with injuries in the secondary. Given the best 85.2 coverage grade for the Steelers, with a nice red zone pass breakup with just over two minutes to play. Nearly came up with an impressive interception shortly after, with a great undercut of the route, but was unable to get his second foot in bounds. 72.8 tackling, 62.0 run defense.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Six here.

S DeShon Elliott (79.5, 76) filled the stat sheet in his return from injury. 83.9 run defense grade, 81.6 tackling, and 79.4 pass rush were all second on the team. 66.4 coverage. A 3rd-and-8 interception off a batted ball, causing a few other incompletions with plus coverage/hits. Particularly coming up big in the second half, including a 4th-and-17 pass breakup with 14 seconds left. Five combined tackles, one stop, and a sack/FF. Great to have you back.

Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (76.5, 13) was given good grades in pass rush (79.1) and tackling (70.5). Two pressures (hurries) and a bat on ten pass rush snaps. One tackle, a ten-yard catch at the two-minute warning. 60.0 coverage, 58.5 run defense.

EDGE Nick Herbig (76.0, 66) was solid. 77.2 tackling, with five combined tackles and four stops. Cashed in with 1.5 sacks, four total pressures, and three QB hits (T-team highs). One hit led to an intentional grounding in the final minute, a huge 18-yard penalty, and a ten-second roll-off. 67.9 pass rush dinged by an offside penalty just before this. 71.9 coverage (five snaps), allowing two catches for eight yards. 67.3 run defense.

S Chuck Clark (75.6, 31) struggled in coverage (58.7), seemingly a factor in a couple of coverage busts, namely an 81-yarder with 3:25 left as MIN inched back. But had the Steelers’ best 87.1 run defense (by far), and an 80.1 tackle grade. Namely, for a forced fumble on a seven-yarder, but the running back touched the ball while out of bounds, negating a huge fumble recovery touchdown that was deflating.

That player was CB Jalen Ramsey (75.3, 55), who seemed to sustain a leg injury on the all-for-naught runback that he toughed out and played through. Good grades overall: 79.7 run defense, 77.6 tackle, 72.6 coverage. Four combined tackles, one run stop. 2-for-2 receiving for 14 yards allowed per PFF, but a TD allowed over his head cut the lead to ten. 56.0 pass rush (two snaps).

EDGE T.J. Watt (71.9, 69) was huge. He led Pittsburgh with seven pressures and six hurries, which was his most in a game this season. Also got home for a sack, a tackle for loss, two QB hits, a pass breakup, and an interception. Five combined tackles, with two stops. 75.9 pass rush was his best grade by far, with the next best being coverage (62.3, one snap). Some run defense issues (56.6), with a couple crashing inside and allowing the edge. 54.1 tackle.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

NONE. So refreshing.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The best special teams grade was Ben Skowronek (88.7, 16). He was awesome, providing three combined tackles. A particularly excellent one was as a gunner on punt coverage, a textbook rep to make the no-gain tackle. All this despite drawing an illegal block in the back. Played on five teams, and was his best special teams game of 2025.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Jack Sawyer (75.2, 18) makes another good list. He’s done so (or better) in 3-of-4 games, really making a name so far as a special teamer. Also played on five units and notched a tackle.

Payton Wilson (72.7, 14) is another core teamer and graded his second-best of the year. He did not make any tackles, but he was seemingly another positive for this phase. I also enjoyed his defensive performance more than PFF overall.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four, unfortunately. Brandin Echols (48.5, 8), Juan Thornhill (30.3, 7), Jalen Ramsey (29.6, 2), with the lowest grade on special teams and overall was Pat Freiermuth (25.8, 6). Ramsey’s main negative was an offside penalty (field goal block). Didn’t note or forgot what provoked Freiermuth’s lowest grade of the week.

Steelers Week Three/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Four Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leader:

OFF – Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Aaron Rodgers

DEF – DeShon Elliott, Patrick Queen

ST – Miles Killebrew

SEA TOT – Patrick Queen