Steelers Vs. Vikings: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 4 Sunday morning regular-season road game against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. As expected, several from the Steelers will miss the Week 4 contest due to an injury.

After being ruled out for the Vikings game on the Friday injury report, OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is inactive on Sunday. Highsmith, who will miss a second consecutive game on Sunday, did not travel with the team to Ireland this week. Also missing the Week 4 game against the Vikings due to injury is CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), who ended the week listed as questionable. Porter, who had missed the two previous games with his hamstring injury, was only able to practice on a limited basis this past week.

RB Jaylen Warren (knee) is also inactive after ending the week listed as questionable. This will mark the first game this season that Warren has missed. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is active and will play Sunday.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches in OL Andrus Peat and DL Esezi Otomewo. Peat and Otomewo have been inactive for every game this season.

The Steelers will have S DeShon Elliott back for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after he had missed the team’s previous two contests with a knee injury. Also active on Sunday is TE Jonnu Smith (hip), who ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.

The Steelers once again elevated RB Trey Sermon from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

CB Joey Porter Jr.

OLB Alex Highsmith

RB Jaylen Warren

OL Andrus Peat

DL Esezi Otomewo

Vikings’ Inactive Players

QB J.J. McCarthy

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

G Donovan Jackson

TE Ben Yurosek

QB Desmond Ridder

T Walter Rouse