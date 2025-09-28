Steelers Vs. Vikings 2025 Week Four: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 4
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
Kickoff: 9:30 AM/ET, Sept. 28, 2025
Site: Croke Park (82,300) • Dublin, Ireland
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NFL Network (national)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Pam Oliver (sideline), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5
Trends:
Minnesota is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games.
Minnesota is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games.
Minnesota is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Minnesota is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Minnesota is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Minnesota is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games played in September.
Pittsburgh is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.
Pittsburgh is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against Minnesota.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Minnesota.
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games played in September.
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games played in week 4.
Pittsburgh is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games played on a Sunday.
Vikings Injuries
QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) – Out
G Donovan Jackson (wrist) – Out
TE Ben Yurosek (knee) – Out
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) – Out
Steelers Injuries:
DT Alex Highsmith (knee) – Out
TE Jonnu Smith (knee) – Questionable
CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) – Questionable
RB Jaylen Warren (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_sep_28_2025_vs_minnesota-vikings_weekly_release
Game Capsule:
vikings-steelers-week-4-game-capsule-2025
