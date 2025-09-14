Steelers Vs Seahawks Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in Week 2.

WINNERS

K Chris Boswell

Boswell continues to be an excellent source of offense even if he’s unfortunately needed as the team’s primary source of offense far too often. Boswell nailed a pair of 48-yard field goals in the first half. Kicks that have become routine for him but certainly not around the league. His consistency is remarkable.

EDGE Nick Herbig

Herbig was loud in his 2025 debut after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He consistently won the edge and made an impact play, picking off Cam Heyward’s tipped pass and returning it 41 yards. With Alex Highsmith going down with an ankle injury, Herbig’s services were all the more important.

RB Jaylen Warren

Warren helped get the Steelers’ ground game at least semi on track with hard downhill runs throughout the day. His best play came on a 65-yard reception, breaking throngs of tackles the way only Warren can. A great effort even if the drive ended in a costly interception.

LOSERS

RB Kaleb Johnson

A disaster for the rookie. Not getting involved in the run game is one thing. Not knowing the rules is another altogether. Johnson’s primary work has come as a kick returner. Not only has he struggled to create there, he made a severe blunder of not knowing the rules and letting a kickoff go through his hands and roll into the end zone. It was recovered by Seattle for a touchdown.

Johnson was replaced by Jaylen Warren on the ensuing kickoff.

Blame is shared by STs Coordinator Danny Smith for either not explaining or not explaining well enough the rules. But the players have to know the rules, too, and this was a major gaffe.

OT Troy Fautanu

As much heat as Broderick Jones has taken, Fautanu has not exactly sparkled. He’s still struggling with power and inside rushes, two areas of concern we had entering the season. He gave up at least one quarterback hit and was flagged for holding on a third down that ultimately led to a Steelers punt. Fautanu hasn’t been a crushing run blocker, either.

WR Calvin Austin III

Quiet game for Calvin Austin III after an impressive Week 1. His biggest moment was a negative one, showing incorrect spacing on a scramble drill in the end zone. Aaron Rodgers attempted to connect with TE Pat Freiermuth, but Austin stepped in front, the ball hitting off his hands and picked by Seattle. It ended any scoring chance and spoiled Warren’s fantastic 65-yard catch and run.

Run Defense

Better? Yes. Good? No. Pittsburgh’s run defense still has plenty of work to do, showing not all issues were because of Week 1 or the threat of a mobile quarterback. Seattle started slowly but got rolling in the second half, gashing and wearing down a Steelers front seven that battled injuries. RB Kenneth Walker III busted off long runs, capping things with a 19-yard touchdown on third and goal. Seattle finished the day with well over 100-yards rushing. Walker generated better than 8 yards per carry.

Pass Game Scheme

The All-22 will better illuminate things but the Steelers’ passing game was a mess today. Disjointed with a scheme that didn’t get anyone open the way it did Week 1, receivers dropped passes and couldn’t make plays, and Aaron Rodgers struggled to see the field well. Just not good enough, a reality all the more concerning knowing Seattle played this game without multiple starters/key sub-package pieces in its secondary.

ILBs Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson

They made some plays in this game. Queen attacked the run well early, and Wilson recorded a sack. Both also battled injuries and/or illnesses. Queen with a rib and Wilson getting sick on the field. Still, they were out there and didn’t play up to snuff overall. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold toyed with Queen off play-action. Crucially, Queen missed a clean run at sacking Darnold on 3rd down late in the game, allowing Darnold to escape and complete the pass to convert.

Wilson struggled to get off blocks and couldn’t track down Walker on the edge on his sealing 19-yard touchdown. Both have to be more impactful and consistent.

T.J. Watt

Six-straight games without a sack. He receives lots of attention, but he has to be more impactful. It’s not good enough when a star isn’t providing that splash for long stretches.