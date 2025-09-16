Steelers Vs Seahawks Week 2: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

What a difference a week can make. Pittsburgh dropped its home opener 31-17, imploding in the fourth quarter, particularly. In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from the Steelers’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

The highest grade on offense lands in this tier for the second straight week. RB Jaylen Warren (77.7 grade, 36 snaps) was a rare bright spot, featuring an elite 90.4 receiving grade (NFL’s second rank pre-Monday night football). He had four catches for 86 yards, providing an electric 65-yard triple explosive play (the longest in the NFL) with big YAC and forced missed tackles. Warren had a 79.3 pass-block grade (top ten) and a 69.8 run grade (14 attempts, 48 yards, 3.4 average).

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Two players were bad. T Broderick Jones (47.9, 62) lands here, expectedly. Jones exhibited pass protection issues, including three pressures (two hurries, sack allowed), and was given a 60.9 pass-block grade. His run-blocking was worse, with a 33.7 grade, last among NFL tackles (pre MNF). He’s having a pretty rough start to 2025.

The lowest grade on offense was TE Connor Heyward (40.8, 9). He thoroughly struggled as a blocker, starting with a 39.4 run block. But he received a 0.0 pass-block grade, albeit on one snap, for allowing a QB hit in the third quarter. Heyward had a 57.7 receiving grade, with a six-yard catch in garbage time.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The best grade on defense was DL Cameron Heyward (82.7, 48). His individual grades were solid: 77.4 run defense (led team), 72.5 tackle, and 70.1 pass rush. He recorded three solo tackles and two assists, but only one stop, which came against the run. Heyward had three pressures (two hurries, QB hit) and with a huge bat into the air for a first-half interception.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Four here. EDGE Nick Herbig (73.9, 51) got more opportunities as Alex Highsmith exited early with an ankle injury. Herbig made plays, corralling the Heyward bat for his first career interception, and recording two tackles for loss and a pass deflection. Led the team with four pressures, including three hurries and a QB hit for a third-down stop. His 58.9 pass rush grade seemed a bit low, but he received solid 74.1 coverage (two snaps) and 71.7 run defense grades. Still, a missed run tackle (29.4 tackling grade) was a clear blemish to clean up for Herbig.

EDGE T.J. Watt (72.7, 50) continues to demand some of the most attention in the league at the position. He is still making plays, including two straight pass rushes that resulted in incompletions and a pass tip. Hopefully, his mere two pressures will increase moving forward, but both being QB hits emphasize their quality. Still, his six-game sack drought continues. Two of his three tackles were stops. Final grades for Watt: 74.1 run defense, 73.2 tackle, 62.8 coverage, 62.1 pass rush.

LB Cole Holcomb (71.7, 13) got his first action on defense after starter Patrick Queen initially exited, although he returned. Holcomb notched a 74.9 tackle grade, with two solo tackles and one stop. His 66.4 run defense grade included a tackle in the run game, but it was a successful offensive play. He had a 65.4 coverage grade, giving up one target behind the line that went for 13 yards.

Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (71.4, 26). 75.7 tackle, with four solo that were all stops, including three against the run. 65.4 run defense was a bit lower than his 68.7 pass rush, with just one pressure. But he made it count with his first NFL sack, from the red zone in the fourth quarter, coming in unblocked. 61.4 coverage (three snaps) with no targets.

Bad (Below 50 Grades)

Three players. LB Payton Wilson (47.2, 56) made some plays, including nine tackles (led team) and a first-half sack. Two pressures lie within his 77.4 pass rush grade (T-team lead). He tallied a 66.5 tackling grade. However, a 47.4 run defense grade included an ugly pancake on him and missed tackle angles, like Seattle’s final TD on 3rd-and-goal from the 19-yard line. He also missed a sack. He had a 46.3 coverage grade, allowing three catches for 40 yards, with a matching number in YAC allowed.

S Juan Thornhill (39.9, 65) missed two tackles, the most on the team (40.6 tackles). One came against a second-half run. Though he did have seven combined tackles, only one went for a stop. His 34.4 run defense grade was the worst on the team. His 51.4 coverage grade was nothing to write home about, either, allowing two catches for 31 yards.

The lowest grade on defense, and overall, was DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (33.8, 6). He looked slow off the ball with poor run defense, particularly (44.5). He had a 58.0 pass rush grade, which was generous given zero pressures (two snaps). Both individual grades were well above his overall mark, and an insult to the forgettable performance was that he was also on the long list of in-game injuries that hit the defense hard.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Payton Wilson was the best grade on special teams (82.5, 11). He played on three units and had a nice rep for a solo tackle in the first half.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three men landed here. Newly acquired Jabrill Peppers (75.4, 7) played on both kick units, particularly the return group. Great to see PFF enjoyed his performance, considering he hasn’t received any defensive snaps yet.

Rookie Carson Bruener (73.6, 18) continues his impact in the special teams phase of the game. He played on four units and was tied for the team lead with two solo tackles. He also made his defensive debut (due to injury), but the main hope is that his strong special teams play continues.

Speaking of consistency, K Chris Boswell (72.8, 8) did his thing again for Pittsburgh. He made all three of his field goals, all of which were from 40-49 yards out. One came with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to seven, but Pittsburgh’s other two phases couldn’t close this game out.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Just one. Understandably, it was Kaleb Johnson (43.3, 4), who had us screaming at the TV when a kickoff hit the landing zone. He didn’t field it, instead trotting to the sideline as Seattle recovered it in the end zone for a huge, momentum-swinging touchdown. The game was still tied at 14-all heading into the fourth quarter, and this was the most frustrating example of how the team derailed late.

Steelers Week Two/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Two Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leaders:

