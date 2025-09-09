Steelers Vs. Seahawks Week 2 Announcers Revealed

The announcing crew for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks has been revealed. Per the Steelers’ game release, Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be in the booth with Kristina Pink on the sideline for FOX Sports during Sunday’s contest, Pittsburgh’s home opener following its Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Amin is a longtime broadcaster. Hired by ESPN in 2011, he has called a variety of events and sports for the network. College football and basketball all the way down to volleyball, wrestling, and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest. Hired by FOX Sports in 2020, he immediately became one of the network’s play-by-play announcers for its NFL slate. A Chicago native, he also served as the play-by-play man for the Chicago Bulls for several seasons. Before becoming a full-time broadcaster, Amin worked as a DJ.

Sanchez is well-known for his NFL career. The fifth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, he started 73 career games. Finding early success and leading the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in 2010, Sanchez’s Super Bowl hopes fell short in a loss to the Steelers. Trailing 24-3 at the half, New York’s comeback fell short in a 24-19 loss. Sanchez finished the day with 233 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Sanchez last played in 2018 with Washington, making one start in an abysmal loss to the New York Giants.

Transitioning to broadcasting, he worked for ESPN for two years before being hired as a FOX Sports analyst.

Pink served as local reporter for several news stations in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida before moving to Los Angeles. She began working for FOX Sports in 2012 as a college football reporter before becoming a Thursday Night Football reporter beginning in 2018. Pink has an extensive background as a sideline reporter, working for the network in the regular season and playoffs since 2017. She previously served as an on-court reporter for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The trio called the Week 1 game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. In Titans rookie QB Cam Ward’s first start, the Broncos won 20-12.

This game is the only one the Steelers are scheduled to play on FOX this season, though Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens is to be determined. Its network and time won’t be announced until the week prior.

Pittsburgh and Seattle kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST. The Steelers opened as slight home favorites.