Steelers Vs. Seahawks: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of inactive players for the team’s Week 2 Sunday afternoon regular-season home opener against the Seattle Seahawks and as expected, three players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, DT Derrick Harmon (knee), S DeShon Elliott (knee), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) are all on the inactive list for Week 2. Harmon missed the Week 1 game with his knee injury while Elliott and Porter both suffered their respective injuries during last Sunday in the Steelers’ 34-32 win over the Jets.

Also inactive today for the Steelers are offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Max Scharping as well as DL Esezi Otomewo. Those three players are all healthy scratches after being listed as the same on the inactive list in Week 1.

After missing last week’s regular-season opener with a hamstring injury, OLB Nick Herbig will make his 2025 debut versus the Seahawks. ILB Jon Rhattigan, who was elevated from the team’s practice squad to the gameday roster on Saturday, will make his Steelers debut today. S Jabrill Peppers, who was signed to the 53-man roster this past week, will also make his Steelers debut against the Seahawks.

The Steelers will not have a third quarterback against the Seahawks on the heels of Skylar Thompson holding that spot on the inactive list in Week 1. Thompson, along with ILB Malik Harrison, was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list this past week with a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

DT Derrick Harmon

CB Joey Porter Jr.

S DeShon Elliott

OL Andrus Peat

OL Max Scharping

DL Esezi Otomewo

Seahawks’ Inactive Players

S Nick Emmanwori

QB Jalen Milroe (3rd)

CB Devon Witherspoon

LB Jared Ivey

LB Connor O’Toole

T/G Mason Richman

TE Nick Kallerup