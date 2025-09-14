Steelers Vs. Seahawks 2025 Week Two: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 2

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Sept. 14, 2025

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analysis), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

Seattle is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Seattle’s last 12 games.

Seattle is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games.

Seattle is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Seattle is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games on the road.

Seattle is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Seattle’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Seattle is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games played in September.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games when playing at home against Seattle.

Pittsburgh is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games played in week 2.

Seahawks Injuries

S Nick Emmanwori (ankle) – Out

CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) – Doubtful

Steelers Injuries:

DT Derrick Harmon (knee) – Out

S DeShon Elliott (knee) – Out

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) – Out

Weather:

