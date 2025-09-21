Steelers Vs Patriots Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win against the New England Patriots Sunday in Week 3.

WINNERS

DL Cam Heyward

Heyward stepped up and played a great game and was responsible for two of the Steelers five takeaways. At the end of the half, he tipped a pass picked by CB Brandin Echols in the end zone, keeping it a 14-7 score. Heyward did the same in the third quarter, diving across to knock the ball out of RB Rhamondre Stevenson’s hand before he could cross the goal line. Payton Wilson recovered the ball in the end zone.

Heyward played like his old self. Stars playing like stars is more of what Pittsburgh’s defense needs.

Ball Searching

Forcing four fumbles in a five-takeaway outing is rare. Pittsburgh did a great job hunting to take the football away this week. Contributions came across the board and in critical moments. Goal line, field goal fringe, and all were needed in another game where the offense sputtered. Cole Holcomb got the party started early, Heyward had his big one on the goal line, Jabrill Peppers forced and recovered one in his first defensive game with the Steelers, and Nick Herbig’s late knockout was obviously crucial.

“Ball search” is the call during every training camp practice. Today, that came alive.

RB Jaylen Warren

Pittsburgh’s game plan was clear. Feed Warren. It worked on the first drive with big lanes and though those runways shriveled up throughout the afternoon, Warren ran hard. He made plays as a receiver too and was key to move the sticks in the fourth quarter following Herbig’s forced fumble. It’s just unfortunate that quality blocking is lacking so Warren’s production can match his effort and abilities.

EDGE T.J. Watt & Nick Herbig

The “Badger Sandwich” as I think it was affectionately referred to on the CBS broadcast. Both played well. Watt ended his six-game drought in a big way with two sacks, including one on the Patriots’ final drive. Herbig got consistent pressure and especially began cooking the more the game wore on. Strong performances from both as Pittsburgh got its pass rushing going.

Combined, the pair had six quarterback hits and three sacks.

P Corliss Waitman

A strong day for Waitman. Healthy average of over 48-yards coupled with three punts inside the 20, including one that bounced and rolled out at the Patriots’ 6-yard line. One of his punts could’ve been better inside the 20 but overall, a good outing in a low-scoring defensive battle.

Kick Coverage

After struggling the first two weeks, Pittsburgh’s kick coverage unit was much better Sunday. Twice, the Steelers forced the Patriots to start inside their own 30. Especially notable knowing the Pats ran back a 90-yard touchdown in their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Good unit-wide work to be gap sound and make tackles.

New England averaged 23.5-yards per kick return with a long of 26.

DL Derrick Harmon

Harmon played well in his debut and probably more than expected. He recorded his first NFL sack early in this game, breaking through a double-team up the middle to drop QB Drake Maye. We’ll get the official snap count later today and comb through the All-22, but it looked like a solid outing, especially knowing this was Harmon’s first game after missing a month of action.

WR Calvin Austin III

Austin wasn’t highly involved in this game but made plays when they counted, bookending Pittsburgh’s go-ahead drive with catches. An 8-yard slant on the first play, a 17-yard touchdown on the final play. A great release and adjustment to Rodgers’ back-shoulder throw.

Back shoulder Rodgers to Austin TD !!!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8ib1uNYAAI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

LOSERS

Third/Fourth Down Defense

Pittsburgh did well to take away the football five times but was otherwise bad in situational football. New England repeatedly won on weighty downs. Its offense converted third and longs too often and was perfect on fourth down.

Cole Holcomb had a fourth-down stop deep in Patriots’ territory in his hands but slipped and couldn’t make the tackle, allowing New England to convert. In the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh busted another coverage on 4th and 2, leaving TE Hunter Henry wide open over the middle for a pitch-and-catch touchdown.

Combined, New England finished the game 10-of-18 on third and fourth down.

S Chuck Clark

Clark showed why he plays defensive back, not wide receiver, dropping two interceptions today. His sliding attempt wasn’t the easiest play but one he’s certainly capable of making. His first interception attempt clanked right off his hands, and he was poor in coverage throughout the day.

Clark also lost playing time to Peppers, who created the turnovers Clark couldn’t by forcing a fumble. If DeShon Elliott misses another week, Peppers’ role could keep growing.

Linebackers in Coverage

Pittsburgh’s woes of stopping tight ends continued. Safeties take some of the blame, too, but no matter if it was Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, or Payton Wilson, no one could make a play. Queen had one underneath breakup but still gets manipulated out of his zone coverage and isn’t nearly the cover player his athleticism suggests. Holcomb is better suited against the run while Wilson has been unable to make an overall impact, save for his fumble recovery in the end zone.

Offensive Line

Yet again, little to write home about here. The opening script was positive, and the Steelers ran the ball well on their first drive. From there, they flatlined. The line gets zero push and allowed New England to disrupt in the backfield throughout the day. Rodgers still can’t be protected in the passing game. For all of the investments, this simply isn’t a good unit, failing to play together and coordinate. No one up front is developing. It shows in all the worst ways.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers isn’t off the hook either. He made a few plays in this one, especially his fade touchdowns to WR DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin. Big-time moments as Pittsburgh’s red zone offense continues to be very good. Still, Rodgers’ overall accuracy was poor, his decision-making questionable, and he threw a brutal interception right into the hands of former Steelers LB Robert Spillane.

.@14rspillane taking it the other way 🔥 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/h7n5kvkYbH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2025

A lack of a run game/offensive line is doing Rodgers no favors. But his play also isn’t elevating often enough, and this group fell completely flat in the middle of this game. That can’t continue.